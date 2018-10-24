"But we felt very comfortable putting him in, and he did a nice job. So I think his package will continue to grow, and then I think Ricky I think has got a chance to grow and learn from the experiences that he's got already on game day and really have a nice second half of the year.”

As a result, Franklin said, Journey Brown finally had an earned opportunity to make his mark on the field. “Ricky [Slade] was a little dinged up, and Journey [Brown] has had two really good weeks of practice,” said Franklin. “There was a lot of conversation as a coaching staff last week…. about Journey is really starting to do some good things. He's got a lot of gifts, he's got a lot of talents, but I think early on in his career, he was just thinking a lot. You're starting to see him think less and let those talents come forward.

First and foremost, Franklin, while talking about Journey Brown and Miles Sanders, offered up that Ricky Slade has been “dinged up” as an explanation for his absence from the field in Penn State’s games against Ohio State and again last weekend at Indiana.

Let’s get right into some of the news and notes to come of Franklin’s weekly press conference, here:

Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media Tuesday afternoon at Beaver Stadium, fresh off his Nittany Lions’ 33-28 win at Indiana Saturday, with a home date against Iowa on deck this weekend.

2) Not unlike Franklin’s comments about Slade, the head coach also addressed some of the unspecified injuries that affected Penn State’s wide receivers on Saturday, specifically that of Juwan Johnson.



“Yeah, we're hoping to get him back in the game on Saturday and weren't able to do that,” said Franklin. “Me and Juwan have been going back and forth for the last 48 hours because I talked obviously to the trainers to get their feelings on it, but then I think it's also interesting just to kind of hear what the players say themselves, what their temperament is about it.

‘He's pretty confident that he's going to be back, and so is [head athletic trainer] Andy [Mutnan]. But it's early in the week, so we'll see.”

Whether Johnson makes his return or not, Franklin also previewed that Penn State’s trio of true freshman receivers - Jahan Dotson, Justin Shorter, and Daniel George - could have another opportunity to contribute this weekend if they meet certain expectations during practices.

“It's balancing what they're able to do in the pass game in terms of route running, in terms of assignments, in terms of recognizing defenses, and also in terms of the run game and being able to hold up physically with our perimeter running game, which is a big part of what we do,” said Franklin. “So it's a combination of all those things that you're trying to factor in. And then you're also looking based on practice and game evaluations, do they give us the best chance to win?”

The Nittany Lion receivers and Penn State’s coaching staff could find out this weekend. “I talked to all three of those guys on Sunday night after practice that this was going to be a big week for them, especially with losing some guys last week, that those guys need to prepare as if they're going to be starters this week and then come Thursday or Friday we'll make decisions.”

3) Describing Iowa as a “run-first team,” Franklin laid the groundwork for a Hawkeyes offense that will be multiple but uses the run to set up the pass, all of which will be important for Penn State to defend on Saturday.

Calling tight end T.J. Hockenson and tight end Noah Fant are “really nice complementary pieces” to one another, Franklin identified the challenges Penn State will face.

“I think probably one of the things more challenging this year than in years past is when those two tight ends are on the field they can line up in a two-back set, they can line up in a two-tight-end set, they can line up in a three-wide-receiver set, and this year they could line up in what we would term a spread set, like a four-wide-receiver set, but they're doing it out of 12 personnel,” said Franklin. “Fant may be the best receiving tight end in the country, and then Hockenson does a really good job, as well. Hockenson does a really good job at both. He's extremely physical. He's nasty but makes a bunch of plays for them and brings the mentality to their offense.”

The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, have had challenges taking care of rushing offenses this season. Entering the weekend as the No. 74-ranked rushing defense in the country, Franklin still said that improvements have been made in Penn State’s rushing defense as the season has progressed.

“We knew we had question marks at defensive tackle and we had question marks at linebacker. And I think we've made some progress there, but I think we've also had some injuries that have magnified some of those questions that we've had at those positions,” said Franklin. “I see elements that are promising that make you feel good. We show flashes of being really good at times. But then I also think there's times where guys try to make plays and get out of their gap, and it costs us.”

Concluding, Franklin said that some of the issues that existed before the start of the season had cleared themselves up while others continue to exist.

“I think in some ways we've solved some of those challenges. In some ways those challenges still exist,” said Franklin. “We've got to take another step this week. Obviously, we're facing a team that that's their identity. That's who they want to be offensively, and it's going to be a heck of a challenge for us.”

4) On the other side of the ball, Penn State 13th ranked rushing offense is set for a collision course with the nation’s No. 2-ranked rushing defense.

“They're as sound as it gets on defense and really have been for a long time,” said Franklin. “They're disciplined, they're physical, and they're well-coached.

“The thing I think that really kind of stands out about them is their front. I think it's by far the front best that we have faced in two years. They are long. They are physical. They are stout. They make a bunch of plays.”

As a result, Penn State running back Miles Sanders and the offensive line will have their hands full. Still, it’s a challenge that Franklin believes the Nittany Lions to be up to the task for.

“I think Miles has been pretty consistent, that we've been able to run the ball pretty much each week,” said Franklin. “We got much less tackles for loss. I think that's a combination of our O-line and tight ends, and I also think that Ricky Rahne is doing a good job.”.

5) Last up, Micah Parsons again drew the attention of the media and Franklin during the weekly press conference following his performance at Indiana in which he finished with eight tackles.

Franklin offered an extended look at Parsons, his development, and where he sees the true freshman linebacker in his development.

“A lot of the stuff for him is not necessarily the physical aspect. It's all the details, how to meet, how to practice, even at the hotel,” said Franklin. “It's just all those details, and I think him and Coach Pry are building a really good relationship that's built on trust. I think that's really what we're talking about is his role growing and increasing as he continues to show signs that he is dotting all the I's and crossing all the T's consistently. “But I don't think there's any doubt he's shown some real flashes and has had pretty good production. But there's also some times where there's some things that got to get cleaned up. I think it's going to be a natural evolution.”