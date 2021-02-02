1) Hitting the ground running

Since he arrived at Penn State, Yurcich has had a simple message for the new Nittany Lions under his tutelage:

Patience.

Needing to land Penn State’s assistant coaching staff on the same page, Yurcich has had to temper the desire of the Nittany Lions to race through the learning process. Instead, he said, the early emphasis has been complete organization within the coaching staff so that the installation process can take place seamlessly when the time comes.

“I know these players are champing at the bit to learn our schemes and we're starting to meet with the players to install our schemes,” Yurcich said. “But we want to make sure that we've got all of our T's crossed and I's dotted and we're organized as a staff and that just takes a lot of hours, and a lot of communication, and a lot of meetings. So for the first two weeks on the job, it's been a lot of staff meetings daily.”

Beyond that, Yurcich said, “you’re trying to recruit your butt off and stay on top of that.”

The result has been a balancing act between the installation with the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff and recruiting, all while putting together the foundational elements of building relationships with the players.

“So there's been a lot of communication, and a lot of meetings, and it's been a bunch of fun,” he said.” (There are) great people here and this is what you love to do, so it hasn't been one day of work yet. So it's been fun.”



