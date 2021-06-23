Quarterback Dante Moore is one of the most highly-rated prospects in the Class of 2023, and he revealed last week that he's hoping to make it to Penn State for a campus visit.

Moore, rated as the No. 30 overall prospect in his class, partook in Thursday's Rivals Five-Star Challenge, and showcased an arm that could compete with some of the older players at the event.

Moore has been developing a relationship with Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, as well as head coach James Franklin, chatting with the Nittany Lions' staff about once every two weeks.

Moore also has a strong relationship with new Penn State safety Jaylen Reed, who is also a product of Detroit's Martin Luther King High School, and joined the Nittany Lions in the Class of 2021.

"We stay in touch so much," Moore said. "This year, without him on the field, without him bringing our fire, it’s going to be really different. Me this year, I’m going to have to start the tone. He said he’s loving it there.

“He said I need to get down to campus. We’ll talk to Coach [Tyrone] Spencer and we’ll get up there for sure.”

RELATED: Recruiting Notebook: Nick Singleton, Christian Driver and the week ahead