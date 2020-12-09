Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media Wednesday evening following his Nittany Lions’ midweek practice session ahead of a Saturday date with Michigan State. Taking on a variety of questions, Franklin finished with what might be his most impassioned response of the past few months when discussing the larger impact that this year has had on his team, him personally, the community, and more. With that, let’s get right into the news and notes to emerge from the session:

1) This is going to run for a few points because Franklin had a few points to make, but let’s just say the head coach is not thrilled with how the Big Ten has handled the finish to the 2020 season. And to start, the issue lies in the uncertainty of the moment. While still preparing for Michigan State, Franklin and his staff, and much of the rest of the Big Ten outside of Ohio State and Northwestern (more on that later) have no idea what is going to happen 10 days. Or is it nine (more on that, too)? Franklin came right out and acknowledged his disappointment and displeasure with the situation as it currently stands while revealing some new insight into what could come to fruition. “That's been the challenge, and I don't think it's right, to be honest with you,” he said. “What I was told a week ago is that the West teams were all going to come to the East because this is the year to do it. And next year we're going to have to travel. Every other year, it's five and four, home and away. So what we were told was that next week, since we weren't going to go to the neutral sites, the domes, that it would be home games for the East this year because next year, it'll be the opposite. And then I heard today that may be changing, which I don't think is right. “And then on top of it, there's still a lot of stadiums where parents can travel, and it sure would be nice to be able to tell the parents so they can make plans to be able to get to games. I don't think that's right. I think there's some frustration about it.” Chief among those frustrated is Franklin himself. Laying out that he has had discussions with fellow coaches as well as Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, Franklin lamented that the uncertainty surrounding the whole situation hasn’t been fair to the stakeholders involved. “The fact that the game is next week and we still really don't know, and we were told one thing last week and now it's different, is a little bit of a concern,” he said. “We're focused on Michigan State, but based on what I was told last week was, home games for the East. I think that makes sense. “It's 2020, we're focused on today, we're focused on Michigan State and the things that we can control. Obviously, I don't control that. But I would like to be able to tell my parents what's going on so they can make plans. And I don't think it's right that you could be going on the road, more times two years in a row. I don't see how that makes sense.”

2) That’s not the only issue with the current uncertain framework of next week’s “champions” weekend. According to Franklin, another scenario that remains on the table is potential Friday games for the crossover between the East and West division. While canceled games are already piling up this weekend due to outbreaks of COVID-19 and concern within the Michigan, Purdue, and Indiana football programs, the inability to even shape a practice and travel schedule around the game has also frustrated Franklin. “I’m not typically a fan of Friday games because of high school football in the state of Pennsylvania. Obviously, this is a much different year,” Franklin said. “But yeah, that's the other problem is, we don't know where the games are, we don't know who you're playing, and then on top of that, they're saying that there's a possibility the games could be Friday and Saturday.”

3) Last but not least when discussing the Big Ten, Franklin was asked about how the conference has handled the circumstances with Ohio State and the Buckeyes’ admission to the conference championship game without meeting the previously determined minimum number of games this season. Holding back somewhat, Franklin let the media - and you - read between the lines regarding his perception of the situation. “I have opinions that go all the way back to the year that we won the Big Ten Championship. But I'm focused on Michigan State,” he said. “I do believe that it is the right thing to do to make sure that the best team in the Big Ten is in the Big Ten championship game on the East side and on the West side, especially if they're things that are outside of their control. I do believe that. I do believe that's the right thing to do for our conference."