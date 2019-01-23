"We care a lot about Gavin and wish him all the best. We'll try to help him land somewhere, whatever we can do for him. There are a lot of changes and moving parts in college athletics and this is just another example of that."

"Those are just decisions and different things that we'll have to look at moving forward, "Sanderson said. "But we have some good kids in the program and we have some good kids coming in.

"Gavin is not going to be on our team; he's being removed from the roster right now," Sanderson said. "Don't expect to see Gavin. We obviously wish him well and expect him to transfer."

Penn State coach Cael Sanderson confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Teasdale, a 125-pound freshman, had been removed from the team's roster and that he will pursue a transfer to another institution.

The constant chatter among Penn State wrestling fans about when they might see four-time PIAA champion Gavin Teasdale in the Nittany Lion lineup has been put to rest: They won't.

And that was that. Teasdale enrolled at Penn State in June but tweeted in November that he had withdrawn from college because of health issues.



He was reinstated on the roster in late December and reportedly was going to wrestle for Penn State in the Southern Scuffle. He was a late scratch in Chattanooga and he also scratched off the entry list of the Shorty Hitchcock Memorial Open in Millersville in January.

Teasdale was 162-2 at Jefferson-Morgan High School in southwestern Pennsylvania, and last March became Pennsylvania's 13th four-time titlist. He verbally committed to Iowa and planned on wrestling with Spencer Lee of Franklin Regional, who is now the Hawkeyes' 125-pound starter and owner of a 2018 NCAA title as a freshman.

But Teasdale had second thoughts about Iowa and signed with Penn State.

Penn State had Nick Suriano at 125 for one season and he was projected to be an All-American in 2017 but broke his ankle against Oklahoma State and did not compete in the Big Tens or the NCAAs.

He transferred to Rutgers, lost to Iowa's Lee in the 2018 125-pound finals and is now the Rutgers 133-pound starter.

Penn State replaced him with Devin Schnupp, who is 5-9 this season after a 1-14 record as a freshman last year. The Lions also have four-time Iowa state champion Brody Teske on the roster as well as Justin Lopez.

"(Teske is) working and there's a chance you could see Teske but Schnupp's getting better and going out there with some fire and some enthusiasm," Sanderson said. "We just have to do what we're gonna do regardless of what happens at that weight."

Robby Howard, a junior at Bergen Catholic High School in Bergen, New Jersey, is the country's No. 1-ranked 126-pound high school wrestler and has committed to Penn State to begin in the 2020-2021 season, but the two-time New Jersey finalist is projected as a 133-pounder. Adam Busiello, a New York state lightweight champion, committed to Penn State after his freshman year of high school but recently flipped that commitment to Arizona State.

WEEKEND PLANS: Penn State will take a two-city tour of Indiana this weekend, facing Purdue in West Lafayette Friday night and taking on Indiana in Bloomington Sunday afternoon.

The Lions' lineup likely will be slightly altered once again. Sanderson said Shakur Rasheed, the 184-pound starter who is 15-0 and ranked third, is "banged up" and isn't expected to compete. Mason Manville, a redshirt freshman at 165 pounds, bumped up two weight classes against Nebraska on Sunday and lost a 7-1 decision to fifth-ranked Taylor Venz.

Manville is also an accomplished Greco-Roman wrestler and will compete in a tournament this weekend in that style. Sanderson said Austin Hoopes of Afton, Wyoming, and Francisco Bisono of Hauppage, New York, could split bouts at 184 Friday and Sunday at Purdue and Indiana, respectively.

WEEKEND COMPETITION: Penn State will be heavily favored to return from Indiana with a 9-0/5-0 record after its Friday-Sunday doubleheader.

Purdue (5-5/2-2) is ranked 19th (NWCA) and has four wrestlers ranked from 12th to 18th (Ben Thornton/133/18th; Griffin Parriott/157/13th; Dylan Lydy/174/14th; and Christian Brunner/197/12th.

Indiana (4-8/1-4) has no wrestlers ranked.

WEEKEND HOMECOMING: Penn State sophomore Nick Lee, ranked sixth at 141 pounds, is from Evansville, Indiana, and wrestled for Mater Dei High School. While he has a grandmother in State College and a brother Joe, a Penn State commit who is working out with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, nearby, he's looking forward to going home for a while.

"It's kind of north of home but I'll probably see a lot of folks from home, yeah," Lee said Tuesday. "And there are some people from high school on the two teams that we're wrestling, too, so that will be pretty exciting."

Lee defeated Indiana high school rival Chad Red of Nebraska on Sunday, 5-4, and he said he got a few congratulations from his home state buddies. "But mainly from my mom, but she congratulates me after every match, whether I win or lose," he said with a laugh. "He (Red) was a good opponent and each match is another step and another opportunity to get better."

Lee can only hope the weather is better in the Hoosier State. "It might be a little bit warmer than here," he said. "It was like 1 degree yesterday and I couldn't open my car door and that was a little frustrating. I don't remember that happening in Indiana. It might be just as cold there; I guess we'll find out."

FUTURE PLANS: Sanderson said he has no updates on the status of Anthony Cassar and his application to the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility. "He's pretty solid, I would say, in that regard," Sanderson said. He also said he thought Rasheed was going to apply as well and that it's "in the process."

TOUGH TICKET: The talk this week among Penn State fans – other than young Mr. Teasdale – is whether they'll be receiving tickets to the NCAA Championships in Pittsburgh from their Penn State Nittany Lion Club account. Requests are up and the allotment is down and Sanderson feels badly but can't do anything about it.

"This year we saw our allotment and it was 200 or 300 less than we got last year and last year we didn't have nearly enough tickets," he said. "We definitely need to be in a bigger venue. People are not going to listen to what I say so I try not to get too caught up in it or concerned about it, but it is frustrating that we have a lot of very loyal and long-term fans and alumni who can't get tickets to the national tournament and I don't really have a solution for them.

"We get a few tickets but there's just so many people who want tickets and it's out of our hands. I get emails and texts from people who think I can get them tickets and I can't. I don't want to be the Ticketmaster and worrying about tickets. It's cool that it's in Pittsburgh and we're very happy to be in Pittsburgh but it's just gonna be tough to get into watch," Sanderson said.