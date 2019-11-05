Let’s get right into the news, notes, and observations to emerge from the Nittany Lions’ season-opening win, here:

Led by 17 points from senior forward Lamar Stevens and double-digit scoring from the likes of fellow starters Myles Dread (15), Mike Watkins (12), and Myreon Jones (10), plus another 10 apiece for transfer point guard Curtis Jones and Izaiah Brockington , the Nittany Lions quickly built a lead and grew it to 20 points before the end of the first half, 37-17.

Penn State tipped off the start of its 2019-20 campaign with an 84-46 win against Maryland Eastern Shore on Tuesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.

1) Though Watkins opened with an easy back-to-the-basket bucket, followed by a Dread 3-pointer, a pair of Stevens free throws and a dunk, all giving the Nittany Lions a 9-0 lead before the first media timeout, the visitors weren’t out of the game at that point.

Battling back to trade punches through the next three minutes, the Hawks cut the score to 18-10 at the 13:05 mark in the first half, prompting a Patrick Chambers timeout. The head coach insisted in his postgame press conference that his message to his players was to not get sloppy, to play hard, compete, and try to win the next possession, turning the blame inward for his awkward three- and four-man substitutions.

Maryland Eastern Shore head coach Jason Crafton saw something else, though.

“I think he just kind of got in their stuff a little bit. When they came out, I think he kind of lit them up a little bit in the timeout. I think he lit them up a little bit at halftime and they came out, and those two areas, I think determined the game,” the former colleague and friend of Chambers’ at Villanova said. “After that timeout, they came out and we couldn't score. And in the first part of the second half, they came out ready to go.”

Truly, Crafton’s Hawks couldn’t find the bottom of the basket once the Nittany Lions turned up the defensive intensity. Closing the half allowing just seven more points to the visitors, the Nittany Lions began the second half in much the same manner, cruising to a 72-24 advantage at the 9:06 mark in the second half.

In all, the Nittany Lions enjoyed a 46-14 advantage through the combined 24-minute span to close the first half and open the second, leaving the Hawks to salvage any sense of competitiveness against Penn State’s second- and third-team options the rest of the way.

“I think it's hard for both teams, right? So it's hard for them to get ready for us, looking at our record, new coach, and things like that. So I think we took advantage of some opportunities early on, which I'm sure he will address, but his team answered the call when he called the timeout and answered the call at the beginning of the second half and did what they had to do,” Crafton said. “So they didn't change anything. They did what they do. They just did it at the speed and the pace and the toughness that he's looking for.”





2) During Penn State’s dominant run to open the second half, the character of Penn State’s defensive effort exemplified itself most fully through Jamari Wheeler.

Leading 64-24 with 11:58 left in the game, a turnover on Penn State’s end prompted a 2-on-0 Hawks run out toward the other end of the floor. Already a good 20 feet ahead of the Nittany Lions’ last line of defense, it wasn’t enough.

Pushing himself back into the play, the Nittany Lions’ speedy point guard launched himself to swat away Kevon Voyles’ try at the basket. A pure hustle play, Wheeler’s effort prompted the praise of Chambers afterward.

“That's what I cherish and I think that's what our team cherishes. That's Penn State basketball at its best. It doesn't matter if it's 20, 30, 40. It doesn't matter. We play one way, we compete hard every possession and we develop the best habits we can,” Chambers said. “It was unfortunate that we had a turnover there. He's on the baseline, he sprints all the way to the other end line and knocks the ball away. That's a big-time play by a guy who's not even looking to score and he needs to because he needs to be an option out there. And we'll talk to him about that. What he means to this team, he's the heart and soul for sure.”

Wheeler finished without a point on 0-of-2 shooting, contributing with four assists to two turnovers with a block and four steals in 20 minutes of action.





3) The wait has been long, but time continues to benefit Watkins as he continues his return from a knee injury that cut short his 2017-18 season.

Dumping home 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor to go along with 11 rebounds and seven blocks, Watkins was a mismatch on both ends of the floor in his 20 minutes of action Tuesday night. Cautioning from getting carried away, still describing Watkins as going through a day-to-day process, Chambers acknowledged the early signs worthy of optimism.

“Again, it's day-to-day, but he's in a good space right now,” Chambers said. “His energy level, his second jump. And it's just refreshing to see. Again, you just said how happy he looked out there. Yeah, he is happy. He's happy to be on the floor. He's happy to be with his teammates, and he wants to do something special.”