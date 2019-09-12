Here’s what Spencer had to say ahead of Penn State’s matchup against Pitt this Saturday.

1) Spencer, who’s coached at the collegiate level since 1995, called this year’s pack of “Wild Dogs” one of the deepest and strongest groups he’s been around.

“Some of those guys that I rotated in last year, all those guys are older now and they got great game experience,” Spencer said. “When I switch and rotate from one group to another, there's not really going to be a drop-off… Any time that you can bring Jayson Oweh off the bench, who runs a 4.33 (40-yard dash), I mean, it looks pretty good.”





2) Speaking of Oweh, Spencer was asked about the next step in the redshirt freshman’s development.

"Basically his understanding of when it's run and when it's pass,” Spencer said. “How to take off in those situations and how to hunker down and play against the run because he's so physical that when he does it at the point of attack, he can be really, really great.

“He's very invested in learning the game from a mental standpoint,” Spencer said. “He does a great job of paying attention to detail.”







3) PJ Mustipher reminds Spencer of former Nittany Lion Austin Johnson, who just started his fourth season with the Tennessee Titans.

“Lot of similarities,” Spencer said. “Great playmaking and great leverage and also for a big guy, he can pass rush."

Last season, Mustipher became one of two players to see extended playing time as a true freshman under Spencer. The other? Chris Jones, who played for Spencer at Bowling Green and won the Super Bowl in 2015 with the New England Patriots.

In year two with the Nittany Lions, Mustipher is “basically like a starter,” according to Spencer, even though the Maryland native is listed behind Antonio Shelton on the depth chart.

"When we recruited PJ, he had the great wrestling background, I went and watched him play live and he was in the backfield like every other player,” Spencer said. “He just had this great energy about him, just this great smile on his face but just a complete animal on the field, just like he was in wrestling.”

Added Spencer: “For the record, PJ Mustipher might be the loudest human being I've ever coached in my life. He talks like he's in a helicopter. I just worry at times that my eardrums are going to blow out.”





4) Spencer described the performance of his unit as “lights out” during the Nittany Lions’ 79-7 win over Idaho, in which the Vandals rushed for just four yards.

The next game didn’t grade out nearly as well, with Spencer saying there are "some things that we need to clean up.”

“Part of gap discipline, when you've got playmakers, sometimes those playmakers try to make plays and sometimes that hurts you,” Spencer said. “Sometimes when you see a guy make a tackle for loss, actually on my grading sheet, I may give a guy a minus for that.

“I'm very careful on how much praise I give on plays out of the framework...That play will come if you play within the framework of the defense."





5) Spencer said that true freshman Adisa Isaac, who has seen playing time in both games so far this season, has picked up the playbook as quickly as any defensive end that he’s coached.

“One thing about Adisa is like Jayson, he was a basketball player,” Spencer said. “He probably had a little bit more experience on the football field but he was a former basketball player. What I love about those guys is that they can play in space and as you know, today's game is played in space.”

Added Spencer: “Moving forward, I think this guy's going to be a special player for us one day."





6) Now that Shane Simmons is finally healthy, Spencer doesn’t want to dwell on the setbacks that have sidelined the former top-100 recruit.

“He's running around really good and as you guys saw Saturday, he made a couple of really nice flash plays,” Spencer said. “He's getting his confidence back. I can tell in the meeting room, I can tell on the practice field and I can definitely tell in the game.”





7) Antonio Shelton has stolen the show each time he’s been made available to the media, and Tuesday, Shelton offered a thoughtful answer on criticism and fan support.

A couple of days later, Spencer said he believes that special things are in store for Shelton, a redshirt junior journalism major.

“I always tell Antonio, 'You're going to be worth a lot of money some day,' because he's got quite the gift,” Spencer said. “Sometimes I've got to tailor it, but he's a pretty special guy.”





8) Spencer likened the dynamic of the defensive line meeting room to that of a reality TV show.

“You've got Rob Windsor from Wisconsin, you've got Joseph Darkwa from Germany, Shaka Toney from Philly,” Spencer said. “It's quite the comedy show in there sometimes.

“You embrace the different cultures in that room, the different backgrounds in that room and that what makes it college football -- I love it. You get a guy from Wisconsin connected with a guy from Philadelphia. That's just special. That's why we do what we do."