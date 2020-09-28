Despite the dead period, two of the top prospects in Pennsylvania and Delaware made their way to State College Sunday.

Rivals250 running back Nick Singleton, who plays for Governor Mifflin High School outside of Reading, Pa., had been on campus before, but his last true tour of University Park was way back in July 2019 when he attended the Lasch Bash barbecue. Raleigh Collins, who plays for Neumman Goretti High School in Philadelphia but resides in Newark, Del., had never seen the campus before.

We caught up with both prospects to get a feel for what all they saw and did Sunday. Subscribers, join us inside The Lions Den for the latest!