Notebook: Sandy Barbour on Beaver Stadium mask policy, realignment + more

Penn State Nittany Lions Athletic Director Sandy Barbour met the media on Saturday afternoon via Zoom to provide an update on various topics, with Penn State football season now only two weeks away. While reiterating that the Nittany Lions are still planning for full capacity inside Beaver Stadium this fall, Barbour also touched on mask mandates, vaccination requirements, realignment and more. Let's get into some of the takeaways.

Penn State Nittany Lions AD Sandy Barbour said that masks will not be required in outdoor spaces at Beaver Stadium this fall.

No masks at Beaver Stadium in outdoor areas

Barbour indicated that, consistent with the guidance provided by the CDC, Penn State football will not be requiring those attending games to wear masks in outdoor areas. For the purposes of masking, the concourses in Beaver Stadium are considered to be outdoor spaces. Indoor spaces such as the press box and suites will require masks. "We're not going to require masking outdoors unless the CDC were to change its guidance," Barbour said. Indoor venues, such as Pegula Ice Arena and the Bryce Jordan Center, will require fans to wear masks in order to attend under the current guidelines from public health authorities.

No vaccine mandate for Beaver Stadium

Fans will not be required to present a vaccination card in order to attend games at Beaver Stadium this fall, nor will they be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test. "The required vaccination is not in our plan at this point," Barbour said, though she pointed out, when asked, that those plans are malleable should the situation around the virus change. "We really feel like the decision that we've taken is one that, to the highest degree, balances health and safety and personal choice and liberties," she said. There will be some measures added to prevent unnecessary crowding at gates, Barbour said. Gates have been expanded to allow for faster entry and more spacing. Additionally, Penn State is requesting that fans enter the stadium early.



Realignment

Amid reports of a potential alliance between the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC, Barbour was asked whether she believes that alliance would be a good fit, and was also asked for her reaction to the SEC's addition of Texas and Oklahoma. "I think this is different from some of the other expansion periods that we have experienced," she said. "The Big Ten feels like it's in a really good place. Having said that...I know since I came back to the conference in 2014 that it's something we've certainly been paying attention to. It's all about what brings value, and I'm not just talking about money." Barbour said she does think that there are conferences that could bring value to the Big Ten from a monetary standpoint while also sharing a like-minded philosophy on college athletics as a whole, but she did not specify which conferences those were.



More notes