Notebook: Safeties Jaquan Brisker, Ji'Ayir Brown poised for strong showings

On a roster of 108 players at Penn State this summer, one school appears more frequently than any of the others. Lackawanna College football, an elite junior college program 150 miles northeast of Penn State, now has five names scattered throughout the Nittany Lions’ 2021 roster. (And at least one more will be joining the program’s current contingent when Tyrece Mills lands at Penn State next year.) None of the former Falcons players are heading into the season with higher expectations than safety Jaquan Brisker. Granted an additional year of eligibility due to last year’s COVID-19 impacted season, Brisker returns for a third year with the Nittany Lions with 22 games and nine starts already under his belt. To get a better feel for Brisker ahead of the Nittany Lions’ 2021 campaign, as well as safety teammate Ji’Ayir Brown, we caught up with veteran Lackawanna head football coach Mark Duda this week. Here are some of the primary takeaways to emerge from our conversation: RELATED: Stepping forward, Brisker primed for strong final season at Penn State RELATED: How one video call helped three Nittany Lions decide to return for 2021

Jaquan Brisker finished as Penn State's second-highest graded defender by PFF during the 2020 season. (Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics)

1) Though Brisker finished as the second-highest performer on Penn State’s defensive grade chart last season according to Pro Football Focus College, the safety made clear this spring that he felt the year could have gone better. “It was a very dominant camp for me. I led with interceptions in the fall and I was making plays left and right, so I felt good going into the season. I felt like it would be a dominant year for the team and a dominant year for me,” Brisker said. “So going through the first couple of games of the year, I was kind of disappointed because I wasn't around the ball. And of course, we were losing, so I'm thinking from what I did in camp to now, I look terrible. I'm not around the ball." Catching up with Duda offered some keen insight into how and why Brisker is considered such a special talent ahead of his last season of college football. Already dubbed as a preseason All-Big Ten selection by Phil Steele, Brisker’s role with the Nittany Lions figures to highlight what he does best. “Like everybody else, I love him when he's in the box. I like him when he's within 10 or 11 yards of the ball because he's just unblockable,” Duda said. “If you watch him, you'll watch a guard try to get hand placement on them, and he'll just make the guard miss and tackle the guy with the ball. Well, that's not a technique. You can't go in your coaching book and say Brisker did this on that block. No. It's just an instinctive thing. It's like playing tag with a kid you can't tag. And so, when you watch him make those kinds of plays, that's where his bread and butter is gonna be for the rest of his career. “He's gonna be that boundary safety who can cover a tight end, who can cover guys, but when it comes right down to it, he's built to be a hammer in the box, the extra hat in the box. That's what he is.” Given the opportunity to excel in that role, Duda predicted big things for Brisker in the season ahead. “He's gonna be a force to reckon with this year. He understands the defense. He's got the same defensive coordinator. Now all the athletic ability he has, he can show it and it will be frightening,” Duda said. “And Coach Pry puts him in good spots where you got to block him well. He's not that easy to block. So I imagine he'll come up big in a lot of games, and rightfully so. The guy is a big-play guy.”

2) Though the call was meant specifically to talk about Brisker and his possibilities this season, the spring breakout for Ji’Ayir Brown proved to be an inescapable topic of conversation as well. Relaying the story that James Franklin had discussed in April, Duda offered that the timing and impact of last year’s COVID disruption wasn’t an indicator of anything for Brown. Finishing the year as one of the lowest-graded Nittany Lion defenders by PFF (48.9 for his first season in the program), Brown’s 130 total snaps were a precursor to the development that has taken place in the time since. “He came in and there's a bunch to learn. That's why spring is so important. But he didn't have a spring. He had a fall-spring, or a spring-fall, whatever you want to call it. So he got thrown into the fire and now he's learned everything,” Duda said. “And if you look at Tig, Tig is a good-looking dude. He got to come in and train with those guys and work with Galt and those guys.” Now listed at 5-foot-11, 208 pounds on the latest roster, Brown can very much provide a complement to the type of player Brisker (6-foot-1, 204 pounds) will be in the Nittany Lions’ secondary this season. “He truly is more of a centerfield type. When he played for us, he had the most picks all the time because he just has a great feel for space and distance,” Duda said. “It's hard to throw the ball over his head, and he understands space well. He would have been a dynamite centerfielder in baseball. He has that type of skill. That bodes well for him because that's his game. He'll come up and hit you, don't get me wrong, he's a pretty physical kid, but there are two different types of players, those two guys.”

Ji'Ayir Brown was considered one of Penn State's defensive breakouts through the spring.