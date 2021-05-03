 BlueWhiteIllustrated - Notebook: Recapping the Baltimore Under Armour Camp
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 12:40:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Notebook: Recapping the Baltimore Under Armour Camp

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

There was no shortage of top Penn State prospects in Baltimore Sunday, as the Under Armour camp circuit rolled into town. Just like in previous years, this weekend's event was one of the best in the region, with right around two dozen prospects in attendance who already hold an offer from the Nittany Lions. Some of the nation's best were in attendance, too, including DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, WR Andre Greene Jr., DE Derrick Moore, Saf. Sherrod Covil, LB Shawn Murphy and RB Ramon Brown.

BWI's Ryan Snyder gives his impressions on all those players inside The Lions Den!

The Penn State Nittany Lions have made Dani Dennis-Sutton one of their top overall prospects in the Class of 2022.
DE Dani Dennis-Sutton was one of the top Penn State prospects in attendance Sunday.

Inside The Den: Baltimore Under Armour Notebook

*******

