Notebook: PSU announces throwback jerseys, awards and scholarship
Penn State will feature a slightly different look when it takes the field on homecoming weekend against Purdue.
The Nittany Lions will wear their Generations of Greatness jerseys on October 5 against the Boilermakers.
They last wore those uniforms, which feature white trim around the edges, on September 30, 2017 against Indiana. The Lions handled the Hoosiers 45-14 that day.
Awards
Penn State also announced its spring football awards during halftime.
They were handed out as follows:
Special Teams Award — Jonathan Sutherland
Red Worrell Award — Michal Menet
Jim O'Hora Award — Yetur Gross-Matos
Frank Patrick Memorial Total Commitment Award — Blake Gillikin, Nick Eury and Will Fries.
Dan Chisena earns special moment
After the walk-on wide receiver caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Will Levis, James Franklin took the microphone and announced the fifth-year senior was on scholarship.
Chisena was promptly mobbed by his teammates. He joins Isaac Lutz and Hunter Kelly, who also earned scholarships this spring.