Notebook: PSU announces throwback jerseys, awards and scholarship

Penn State will feature a slightly different look when it takes the field on homecoming weekend against Purdue.

The Nittany Lions will wear their Generations of Greatness jerseys on October 5 against the Boilermakers.

They last wore those uniforms, which feature white trim around the edges, on September 30, 2017 against Indiana. The Lions handled the Hoosiers 45-14 that day.

Saquon Barkley models PSU's throwback jersey against Indiana


Awards

Penn State also announced its spring football awards during halftime.

They were handed out as follows:

Special Teams Award — Jonathan Sutherland

Red Worrell Award — Michal Menet

Jim O'Hora Award — Yetur Gross-Matos

Frank Patrick Memorial Total Commitment Award — Blake Gillikin, Nick Eury and Will Fries.

Dan Chisena earns special moment

After the walk-on wide receiver caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Will Levis, James Franklin took the microphone and announced the fifth-year senior was on scholarship.

Chisena was promptly mobbed by his teammates. He joins Isaac Lutz and Hunter Kelly, who also earned scholarships this spring.

