This time, the timing was right for Anthony Poindexter. A friend to Penn State head coach James Franklin dating back to the early-Aughts, when Franklin was at Maryland and Poindexter was an assistant at Virginia, the pair has developed its relationship. From one stop to the next, Franklin to the Green Bay Packers, to Kansas State, back to Maryland and onto Vanderbilt and Penn State for his first head coaching opportunities, with Poindexter rising through the ranks at Virginia, then on to Connecticut and Purdue, other opportunities to work together came up. Good friends who'd long entertained the idea, though, Poindexter finally jumped at the chance to join Franklin at Penn State this winter following the exit of Tim Banks to Tennessee as its defensive coordinator. "We've just been friends. We met a long time ago and we did talk a few times about jobs openings he had, but it just wasn't the right timing," Poindexter said Monday. "But this year was the right time and I felt good about my family and myself and the situation that I was coming to, so it just became the right time for me to join the staff." Now on campus as the Nittany Lions' new safeties coach, Poindexter has had two weeks to settle into his new role and offered up an assessment of some of his new responsibilities, the new personnel he's working to develop in the room, and more. Following a 30 minute interview with the media Monday afternoon, here is a look at some of those big takeaways from the session:

1) Staying in the Big Ten will be helpful. Though Poindexter’s coaching career spans nearly 20 years, first becoming a graduate assistant with the Cavaliers in 2003, the move from Purdue to Penn State this offseason represents his first opportunity migrating within the same conference. Given his previous experiences, first moving from Virginia in the ACC to UConn in the AAC, then from UConn to Purdue in the Big Ten, Poindexter acknowledged he expects that fact to be of use. “I think being in this conference for four years, and knowing the style of ball, and knowing the style of offenses that you're going to face from week to week, it helps,” he said. “When I went to UConn from Virginia, it's two totally different conferences. So I had to get adjusted to what we were going to see on Saturdays and what I was calling the defense against. Going from the American to the Big Ten was like night and day. “But now that I've been into the Big Ten, I'm just going to the other side of the Big Ten and we had crossovers with most of the teams, so I kind of am familiar with what their system are, what their schemes are, what kind of personnel they're playing with, so it is a big help that I've been in this conference now going on five years.”

2) Poindexter’s recruiting responsibilities will varied, but largely in his wheelhouse. Born and raised in Lynchburg, Va., then attending Jefferson Forest High School nearby, Poindexter’s familiarity with Virginia, and later the Washington D.C.-Baltimore metro area, has only grown in the time since. As a result, Poindexter will key in on Washington D.C., Northern Virginia, and Maryland, while dabbling in some midwestern states as well. “They're going to let me focus in on the DMV, maybe Michigan, and a little bit of Indiana,” he said. “So I'm excited about it. “For me, it's just about making relationships and being able to go talk to the coaches and talk to the kids in that area and just try to create a relationship. Penn State sells itself, so that's the easy part. This is one of the best schools in the country, so that's gonna be easy.”

3) Beyond the scope of recruiting, Poindexter will also add a special teams credit to his name with the Nittany Lions, though he didn't specify which. Lauding Franklin's insistence of involving the entire coaching staff in special teams, Poindexter said he'll be involved "with all the special teams aspects" in whatever special teams coordinator Joe Lorig decides for him. "I'm excited about that role," he said.

