Notebook: Perseverance worth it for Nittany Lion athletics

Perseverance was the theme of day three of the Penn State Coaches Caravan. That included persevering through some technical problems Thursday night that delayed the proceedings by about 10 minutes and rendered Russ Rose’s portion of the video conference choppy and inaudible. Rose, who was appearing on the call from his office in Rec Hall, disappeared briefly. When he reappeared, he was seated next to Cael Sanderson in Sanderson’s Rec Hall office. The two coaches, owners of 15 national championships between them, spent the rest of the night riffing off each other’s comments like the stars of a Hollywood buddy comedy. So for all the problems, there was a workaround to be found. The same principle applied to their respective 2021 seasons. Challenged like never before by the pandemic, Rose’s women’s volleyball team and Sanderson’s wrestling squad found ways to get through it. The women’s volleyball team had much of its regular season canceled due to COVID protocols. Eight matches were called off, including the team’s last four, creating a nearly month-long gap between the end of the regular season and the start of the NCAA tournament. Penn State ended up finishing 10-6, the 42nd winning season of Rose’s 42-year career, and it reached the regional semifinals at NCAAs, where it dropped a 3-1 decision to Texas. Rose said one of the lessons of the 2021 spring season was that everyone has to find ways of coping with circumstances that are beyond their control. “I think you get what you get,” he said. “The players have to understand that life is full of challenges. This was a great challenge, and there were a lot of opportunities. But it was the same for everybody. I just think it was a pretty good opportunity to learn a lot of things about themselves and about life. We were fortunate that Penn State did so many of the things necessary to give everybody an opportunity to play and to compete at the best level. So many of our teams were able to have successful years. It’s a reflection of what everybody is trying to achieve.”

Cael Sanderson's Nittany Lions finished as runner-up to Iowa in last year's NCAA tournament. (Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics)

Sanderson led his team to a second-place finish at nationals. The Nittany Lions weren’t able to overcome Iowa for the team title, but they had a spectacular finish, crowning four individual NCAA champions. Sanderson said the team’s performance was a testament to the athletes’ mental toughness. “Our kids are resilient and they can adapt and figure things out and work hard and still attack their goals, regardless of what’s thrown at them,” he said. “It was a challenge, as everyone has said. The different demands – getting up every morning to get tested – were a challenge for a lot of our kids. But I think it clarifies what you really want. Adversity brings clarity, I would say. They had to suck it up and figure out how to get things done. It taught them that regardless of the circumstances, you can still attack your goals. I think that will be valuable to them in the future.” While the pandemic appears to be abating in the U.S., the challenges will continue. Another caravan participant, men’s soccer coach Jeff Cook, noted that the turnaround heading into the 2021 season will be short for the fall sports teams that had their seasons delayed. Last August, Cook’s squad learned three hours before its first practice that the season had been called off. The Nittany Lions did ultimately get to play in the spring, reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament and finishing with the No. 11 ranking in the United Soccer Coaches poll, but now they’re in the midst of an unusually short off-season. “Typically, we have training in the spring and exhibition games,” Cook explained, “but in a couple of months we’ll be back starting practices and getting ready for a full season in 2021, which will include nonconference games and another exciting and challenging Big Ten season. We hope to be right there competing for Big Ten and NCAA championships. We’ve challenged our team and our staff. I think we can take a lot of satisfaction and pride in what we’ve done, but we know that here at Penn State, everything is possible, and there’s another level we can get to.”