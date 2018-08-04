“Most of those shots came when I wasn’t supposed to be getting hit, running across the field, the whole way across the field,” Franklin said. “Great idea on the front end. Not really good in terms of the execution of it.”

As soon as he lifted up his gun to signal that he had been eliminated from the game, players began showering him with paint pellets, Franklin recalled, leaving him with an assortment of welts. Not content to simply describe the extent of his injuries at media day, he stood up from the desk at the front of the packed media room and lifted his shirt, drawing an audible gasp from the assembled reporters.

The most memorable part of James Franklin’s media day address Saturday afternoon, the part that is likely to show up on SportsCenter or in GIF form somewhere, was when the fifth-year Penn State coach described a recent team outing in which a game of paintball turned into a free-fire zone.

Aside from the head coach, however, the Nittany Lions appear to be in excellent health. Franklin described them as “a good-looking team… by far the healthiest team we’ve had going into camp.” He extolled Penn State’s nutritional plan, its sports psychology program and even the improvements that have been made to its Lasch Building headquarters and practice fields. In short, he said, “We’re in a good place.”



The news of the team’s excellent physical condition was most welcome given the number of vacancies that need to be filled. The Nittany Lions have lost eight starters on defense and four on offense, including several of the top playmakers in school history.

The positions that got the most attention on media day were linebacker, tight end and place kicker.

At linebacker, the biggest news was the return of Manny Bowen to the roster, if not necessarily to the field. Franklin and defensive coordinator Brent Pry said that since being suspended last fall for unspecified reasons, Bowen had met a series of requirements that the coaches laid out for him in order to be reinstated. They did not say what the senior’s role will be, or when he might expect to get back on the field. “Would I like to have him, from a football perspective? Yeah,” Franklin said. “But I have no idea how this whole thing is going to play out. We do think it was the right thing to do to get him in the best position to graduate in December.”

Pry echoed Franklin, noting that the defensive coaches “aren’t planning on having Manny Bowen right now.” But, he added, “If things change, we’ll take another look at it. We gave him a laundry list of things, and he did an outstanding job with it. He’s a very determined young man. … The most important thing to me is that we get him to graduation in December.”

Bowen’s availability would be a huge boon to a linebacker corps that must replace Jason Cabinda and Brandon Smith.

At media day, Pry also praised redshirt junior Jan Johnson, a former walk-on who appears to be on much the same career track as Smith. “He’s physical, tough, has done a great job of growing into the position,” Pry said.

The defensive coaches “aren’t in a hurry” to settle on a middle linebacker, Pry said. “I’m not sure at any of those three spots how that’s going to take shape. We’ll roll guys through different spots. After a week or two, we’ll take another look.”

At tight end, the Nittany Lions don’t have much experience returning now that Mike Gesicki is off to the NFL. Offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne conceded that “it’s going to be hard to replace a guy like Mike.”

He added, “You watch the clips coming out of Dolphins camp right now and he’s making all these one-handed catches and these guys are amazed. And I'm like, yeah… I don’t know if that makes the top 20 I’ve seen. It’s hard to replace that.”

Rahne said the key for the Lions will be to get productivity from a variety of players, from Jonathan Holland to Nick Bowers to Danny Dalton. The team also has a couple of highly regarded freshmen in Pat Freiermuth and Zack Kuntz.

“Every single guy who went in there yesterday [in practice], I can envision them going in there [in a game],” Rahne said. “I see productivity and I see guys who can play in the Big Ten. I think that we have a very high-level tight end group, and I’m very excited about it.”

The place-kicking spot is another one at which the Nittany Lions are devoid of experience. The four leading candidates are redshirt freshman Carson Landis and true freshmen Vlad Hilling, Rafael Checa and Jake Pinegar. Punter Blake Gillikin could also do double duty if necessary.

Penn State has installed an Arena Football League goalpost at one of its outdoor practice fields in the hope that the narrower window will help the kickers refine their accuracy. “Aim small, miss small,” Franklin said, describing the rationale.

The competition will play out as camp continues. Said special teams coordinator Phil Galiano, “Somebody is going to separate himself.”