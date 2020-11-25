Penn State head coach James Franklin joined reporters virtually Wednesday evening following the Nittany Lions midweek practice, as he’s done all season.

The Nittany Lions, now 0-5 heading into a Saturday noon kick at Michigan, remain in search of their first win of the 2020 season. And Franklin, by the time he heads home later Wednesday night, started by offering a window into his thought processes that cap the end of each day.

“At the end of the day, it's things that we need to get fixed, it's things from film, we just got done watching the film, things that we need to get fixed, things that we need to get organized, things that I need to meet with from a staff perspective, from a player perspective, those types of things,” he said. “Then I'll usually call my wife and vent to her a little bit.”

Set to practice Thursday before walk-throughs and meetings Friday ahead of the team’s travel to Michigan for the game, the media appearance was Franklin’s last before taking the field.

Let’s get right into what he had to say, here. Skip ahead to our notebook or check out the media appearance in its entirety, below: