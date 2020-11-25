Notebook: Nittany Lions continue to fight injury issues ahead of Michigan
Penn State head coach James Franklin joined reporters virtually Wednesday evening following the Nittany Lions midweek practice, as he’s done all season.
The Nittany Lions, now 0-5 heading into a Saturday noon kick at Michigan, remain in search of their first win of the 2020 season. And Franklin, by the time he heads home later Wednesday night, started by offering a window into his thought processes that cap the end of each day.
“At the end of the day, it's things that we need to get fixed, it's things from film, we just got done watching the film, things that we need to get fixed, things that we need to get organized, things that I need to meet with from a staff perspective, from a player perspective, those types of things,” he said. “Then I'll usually call my wife and vent to her a little bit.”
Set to practice Thursday before walk-throughs and meetings Friday ahead of the team’s travel to Michigan for the game, the media appearance was Franklin’s last before taking the field.
Let’s get right into what he had to say, here. Skip ahead to our notebook or check out the media appearance in its entirety, below:
1) With third-string running back Devyn Ford, the starter for the past four games due to season-ending injuries to Journey Brown and Noah Cain, leaving Saturday’s game against Iowa due to an unspecified injury after just six snaps, the Nittany Lions could have to rely fully on their two true freshmen at the position.
According to Franklin, the Nittany Lions could be forced to depend on Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes this weekend in Ann Arbor has obvious ramifications.
“It makes a significant difference, obviously guys that have played before. guys that have had more experience,” he said. “You guys know what that running back room was like before the season started and it's changed dramatically.”
Continuing, Franklin indicated that Ford’s status is uncertain as of now.
“Devyn, we're hoping to hear something tomorrow whether he'll be available or not. Maybe on Friday, we'll hear something,” Franklin said. “But as of right now, we're depending on the two young guys.”
This, of course, following the Saturday announcement that junior starting tight end Pat Freiermuth needed season-ending surgery.
