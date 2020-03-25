Notebook: Nittany Lions, As Much As Possible, Taking Disruption in Stride
Following an unprecedented 3-hour, 22-minute rain delay at Michigan State in 2017, Penn State head coach James Franklin insisted his program would devise a plan for next time in the unlikely event that it would ever happen again.
In COVID-19, Franklin has met another scenario for which there is no plan.
“I like to be planned and organized for everything that I possibly can be,” Franklin said. “I will admit, this isn't something that we had a plan for.”
Acknowledging as much, Franklin and the Nittany Lions have forged ahead anyway, and the head coach met with the media Wednesday afternoon for the first time since a press conference Feb. 5 at Beaver Stadium to mark the occasion of the late signing period.
An event that can now only be described as seemingly a lifetime in the past, like nearly every other facet of life as we currently know it, even Wednesday’s press conference took on a different shape.
Joined by dozens of reporters via Zoom video conferencing, Franklin tackled many of the most pressing topics at the forefront of a college football landscape that has transformed wildly in the face of this worldwide pandemic. From the program’s current status and the adjustments it has needed to implement, to the next phases prognosticated down the line, here’s a look at the biggest points to emerge from the session:
1) Maybe the best place to start is a quote Franklin used in the first team “meeting” in the initial aftermath.
“It's an Andy Grove quote, and the quote says, ‘Bad companies are destroyed by crisis. Good companies survive them. Great companies are improved by them.’ And obviously, we want to be in that category,” Franklin said.
The first and most basic outline for Penn State football is currently this: The majority of the team’s players are at home. Coaches and support staff are working remotely. There is an abundance of video conferencing going on.
And, bottom line, they’re attempting to make the absolute most of the circumstances that are within their control.
“It’s that fine line. We want to be sensitive to what's going on in our country, but we also have a responsibility to make sure we're doing everything we possibly can to make sure our guys are still getting a great education, even though that may be online. That they're still taking care of their bodies; we put so much hard work in that they don't want to lose that,” Franklin said. “And then also, obviously, when it comes to football-specific activities and things like that, we got to come out of this and be able to hit the ground running.”
As Franklin would go on to discuss, in some ways, the situation creates a twisted sense of opportunity for the program and the individuals that are all part of it.
Determined to bring the same guiding principles of the program to this situation as it would any other, strange as it might be, Franklin described the collective perspective currently engulfing the program.
“The way I look at it is, we try to compete in everything we do. And right now we're in a challenging situation. And the reality is, the most successful people, and the most successful organizations, and the most successful teams are going to handle this challenge the best and come out of it the best. Are we going to be where we were before? No, but nobody else is as well,” Franklin said. “So how are we handling this situation? The self-determination and drive to make sure we're doing everything we're supposed to do academically. The same thing, whether it's bodyweight workouts on your own, we’re still competing with all the other top programs in the country and the best programs and the best individuals are going handle this adversity the best.
“And I would even like to try to even flip it in some ways and say, if handled the right way, we have an opportunity to learn from this, to grow from this, to learn some things about ourselves individually, to learn some things about ourselves as a program, embracing the technology, all these different things that we have to do, and hopefully come out of this thing stronger and use this as an opportunity to learn and grow as a program.”
2) A big part of “hitting the ground running” will have to do with Penn State’s ability to grasp and implement the hybrid offense that will eventually emerge between new coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and the Nittany Lions’ most recent past.
Franklin dove into the process and where it currently stands during the video conference.
“The interesting thing is, we could give our playbook right now to Minnesota, and it does not look like Minnesota's playbook. And there are things that don't look like Penn State's playbook, because really, we have kind of merged it all,” Franklin said. “There's probably only one new scheme that we haven't done before. There are some tweaks to things that we have done. But there's probably only one specific scheme that we're going to be running that's going to be a major part of our offense that we haven't run in the past. But there are also things that we're running that Kirk didn't run at Minnesota based on the blend.
“Let's do what's the best thing for the system. Because I think that's an important thing that I learned is, all these things are great ideas, but you have to have a system and it has to fit together and they have to be complementary pieces. I remember being offensive coordinator, you'd go out and hire different coaches and they'd all come in with great ideas, but those ideas have got to fit the scheme and they gotta be complementary pieces. So that's what we're doing. There's new stuff for our players, but there's also new stuff for Kirk. So we're kind of all working through it together to put together the best offense we can for Penn State. It's not Minnesota. It's not Penn State. It's a merge like we've talked about in the past.”
Judging from Franklin’s comments earlier in the video conference, that merge is done, and now the task is to implement it with the team via remote learning.
Praising the program’s video and information technology staff members, Franklin went into detail just how much Penn State is embracing all of the technological tools now at their disposal.
“We’re all over Zoom,” Franklin said. “We had a zoom staff meeting this morning. We'll have a team meeting this afternoon. We've been having about one team meeting a week. I think at the last team meeting we had 157 people on it with staff and players and everything else. So it's been good.
“And then what I've been doing is been meeting with positions. So I'll go to the position meetings and get on the position meetings and talk to the guys and answer any questions they may have in smaller groups. And then we're trying to have at least one team meeting a week. And then the staff meet every other day and then again, trying to connect with our players and making sure they're in a good place, safe and taken care of. So it's been a scramble, it really has, but the staff has been awesome.”
Still, Franklin acknowledged the ultimate shortcomings that still exist between simulated learning for players and coaches all over the country against that of being together.
“We've been able to do a lot of this stuff remotely but obviously face to face time is important,” Franklin said. “And then being on the field, it's one thing to be able to know the playbook and it's one thing to have discussions, but you learn so much by going against your defense every single day in practice and vice versa. So it's challenging, there's no doubt about it.”
3) Describing the “not knowing” as the most challenging element to all of this, constantly fighting to provide as clear of a picture as possible as to how this will all play out and on what timeline, Franklin acknowledged that setting a routine and sticking to it has been an important piece of the puzzle to create early success.
Still, without the ability to pass along to players and their families an understanding of their possible return to campus and, maybe more important, a return to some type of normalcy, Franklin said that this has been unsettling and challenging.
And, long term, he offered some insight into the types of conversations that are being had at the top levels, including the possible ramifications of a fall without football in a fiscal sense.
“I mean those were conversations from day one. This is going to have a major impact on some universities more than others. If this continues to roll into the fall, it's gonna have significant impacts. I think everybody is aware of that,” Franklin said. “So it's been a lot of discussions with myself and my staff about that already to prepare them for that. Been a lot of conversations with me and Sandy.
“You know, I think in a perfect world… we can lock this thing down over these next couple of weeks and months, and hopefully be able to get back to things similar to what they've been in the past, hopefully by summertime or late summertime. And you know, hopefully by the fall. If this goes into the fall, with the revenue that football brings in for Penn State or for the revenue that football brings in a lot of universities across the United States, that's going to be a whole other conversation. So yeah, we've had these conversations.”
4) The news broke earlier this week with the release of Penn State’s official spring roster, dated March 18 despite its unveiling on Monday, March 23, in which wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer was no longer listed with the team.
From the top, Franklin addressed the situation for the rising redshirt junior as he has decided to pursue full-time his opportunity playing with Penn State baseball.
“I think you guys all heard about Mac Hippenhammer. This is a conversation we've had really for the last two years. We had the conversation last year as well. I knew we were trending in this direction and Mac has decided to focus on baseball,” Franklin said. “I had a really good conversation with Coach Cooper about it and I think he's got a bright future and we're excited about his opportunities there.”
