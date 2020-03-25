Following an unprecedented 3-hour, 22-minute rain delay at Michigan State in 2017, Penn State head coach James Franklin insisted his program would devise a plan for next time in the unlikely event that it would ever happen again.

In COVID-19, Franklin has met another scenario for which there is no plan.

“I like to be planned and organized for everything that I possibly can be,” Franklin said. “I will admit, this isn't something that we had a plan for.”

Acknowledging as much, Franklin and the Nittany Lions have forged ahead anyway, and the head coach met with the media Wednesday afternoon for the first time since a press conference Feb. 5 at Beaver Stadium to mark the occasion of the late signing period.

An event that can now only be described as seemingly a lifetime in the past, like nearly every other facet of life as we currently know it, even Wednesday’s press conference took on a different shape.

Joined by dozens of reporters via Zoom video conferencing, Franklin tackled many of the most pressing topics at the forefront of a college football landscape that has transformed wildly in the face of this worldwide pandemic. From the program’s current status and the adjustments it has needed to implement, to the next phases prognosticated down the line, here’s a look at the biggest points to emerge from the session:





1) Maybe the best place to start is a quote Franklin used in the first team “meeting” in the initial aftermath.

“It's an Andy Grove quote, and the quote says, ‘Bad companies are destroyed by crisis. Good companies survive them. Great companies are improved by them.’ And obviously, we want to be in that category,” Franklin said.

The first and most basic outline for Penn State football is currently this: The majority of the team’s players are at home. Coaches and support staff are working remotely. There is an abundance of video conferencing going on.

And, bottom line, they’re attempting to make the absolute most of the circumstances that are within their control.

“It’s that fine line. We want to be sensitive to what's going on in our country, but we also have a responsibility to make sure we're doing everything we possibly can to make sure our guys are still getting a great education, even though that may be online. That they're still taking care of their bodies; we put so much hard work in that they don't want to lose that,” Franklin said. “And then also, obviously, when it comes to football-specific activities and things like that, we got to come out of this and be able to hit the ground running.”

As Franklin would go on to discuss, in some ways, the situation creates a twisted sense of opportunity for the program and the individuals that are all part of it.

Determined to bring the same guiding principles of the program to this situation as it would any other, strange as it might be, Franklin described the collective perspective currently engulfing the program.

“The way I look at it is, we try to compete in everything we do. And right now we're in a challenging situation. And the reality is, the most successful people, and the most successful organizations, and the most successful teams are going to handle this challenge the best and come out of it the best. Are we going to be where we were before? No, but nobody else is as well,” Franklin said. “So how are we handling this situation? The self-determination and drive to make sure we're doing everything we're supposed to do academically. The same thing, whether it's bodyweight workouts on your own, we’re still competing with all the other top programs in the country and the best programs and the best individuals are going handle this adversity the best.

“And I would even like to try to even flip it in some ways and say, if handled the right way, we have an opportunity to learn from this, to grow from this, to learn some things about ourselves individually, to learn some things about ourselves as a program, embracing the technology, all these different things that we have to do, and hopefully come out of this thing stronger and use this as an opportunity to learn and grow as a program.”