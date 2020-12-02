Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media Wednesday evening following the Nittany Lions’ midweek practice session ahead of a Saturday afternoon date with Rutgers. Let’s dive right into the news and notes to emerge from the session, here:

1) COVID-19 continues to make major disruptions to the college football season, and Penn State continues to manage to avoid its fallout. As of Wednesday, Boise State and UNLV became the 114th game of the season canceled due to COVID-19 according to CBS’ running tracker, closely following an afternoon announcement that Michigan-Maryland had been canceled in the Big Ten. A few weeks ago, Franklin indicated that Penn State had only conducted its first full-team meeting, in-person, spread out in Holuba Hall due to the school/county/state’s COVID-19 protocols, in November. Asked whether or not those protocols had evolved with the season and changing guidance through the course of the year, Franklin offered maybe the clearest picture yet at the lengths Penn State has gone as a university to ensure the prevention of COVID-19 outbreaks within its football program. “We have taken a very conservative approach from the beginning, and it has worked. We've gone another week now. We still have false positives, but we've gone another week now keeping everybody safe. So our protocols have been really effective in keeping our team as safe as possible... up to this point. I keep saying that could change quickly,” Franklin said. “Our protocols have been really good, but we've also been very conservative, probably more conservative than most. And that's philosophically here, that's Penn State, that's our doctors, that's the state of Pennsylvania, that Centre County, that's the university, that's all of it. “It's the approach that we took when our priority from the beginning, when we decided to play football the Big Ten, was we were going to do everything we possibly could to keep everybody healthy. But not having in-person meetings and not having full practices, we were split practices as long as anybody I'm aware of. We obviously didn't have any spring ball.” And, ultimately, that conservative approach has undeniably come at a cost, not just as a practical matter but in the way Penn State has been able to conduct its football operation this season, Franklin seemed to suggest. Noting the emergence of Northwestern and Indiana this season with 12 and eight spring practices before the COVID-19 shutdown, respectively, Franklin added that a cumulative effect ultimately came to fruition as a result. “It’s not one thing, it's everything, and it all adds up,” Franklin said. “We've done a really good job with COVID up to this point and we're proud of that.”

2) Penn State’s commitment to a rotation along the offensive line will remain through the rest of the season, Franklin said Wednesday. Coming off a game in which Rasheed Walker, Will Fries, and Michal Menet all appeared for all 79 offensive snaps against the Wolverines, the Nittany Lions also saw split reps for Mike Miranda (62), Caedan Wallace (59), Juice Scruggs (28), and C.J. Thorpe (20) according to PFF, and appear poised to continue to do so. “I think we're gonna continue to rotate,” Franklin said. “There have been guys that have been playing well and they've earned opportunities to be in there, whether that is a sixth offensive lineman on the field or whether that's giving guys a blow so they're not playing the entire game. And guys have earned it. “I think we've been playing better up front the last couple of weeks and running the ball better. So I think you'll continue to see guys get some opportunities.”

3) After a brief hiatus, Sean Clifford resumed his spot as the Nittany Lions’ top quarterback on the depth chart this week following his performance at Michigan last weekend. According to Franklin, not only Clifford but also backup Will Levis have both handled what might otherwise be a sensitive and uncomfortable situation well. “Obviously it's been challenging at times, but I think they both have handled it really well. When this all got started, I thought (Sean) handled it really well, not only with Will but with the team. And then Will was put in a tough spot and I think he's responded well,” Franklin said. “The thing that helps is they have a pretty close relationship. But they've handled it pretty well. Obviously, it's been hard, but they've handled it pretty well.”