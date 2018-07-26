Asked extensively about their teammates as preseason camp draws ever closer, we’ve compiled a roundup of some of their impressions and assessments of the squad that will take the field alongside them in the coming days, weeks, and months.

They were not the only Nittany Lions being talked about, though.

Secondary standouts:



Predictably, Penn State’s secondary became a focal point throughout the Monday session in which head coach James Franklin and his players were made available to the media.

Coming off a season in which four of the Nittany Lions’ starters advanced into NFL careers, those being corners Christian Campbell and Grant Haley, plus safeties Marcus Allen and Troy Apke, plenty of questions centered on the quality that will exist at those positions moving forward.

Not to worry, said Oruwariye.

“I think we will surprise people,” he said. “I think the fact that we lost four starters, people are going to be sleeping on us and I think that they don't really realize that we're always ready. We always have that next man up mentality and with the guys in our locker room and with the guys in our secondary, I think that they're all ready to go, ready to step up and fill those roles.”

Describing the entire unit as in the “growing stages still,” Oruwariye maintained that though some starters have been lost, this offseason has been a productive one within the group. Chemistry has been built and continues to build, he said, and the pieces that have already earned experience are now learning to play together.

Highlighting Garrett Taylor and John Reid, the two presumed starters alongside Scott and Oruwariye, what ultimately stood out about many of the assertions made this week was the quality that exists even behind those pieces in the Lions’ secondary.

So even though Reid (16 games) and Scott (1) might represent the only returning secondary players with career starting experience, the heavy contributions of backups Lamont Wade and Tariq Castro-Fields last year, plus the spring emergence of Donovan Johnson, should bear fruit this season.

“I definitely think they're guys that came in ready to compete,” Oruwariye said of the three mentioned. “As freshmen, they came in and they played some football for us and contributed. I think Tariq took a huge step last year playing in that secondary. I think he's going to have a huge year. I think Donovan had a huge spring. He's definitely ready to keep that momentum going into camp and help contribute to the secondary. And I think Lamont is doing a heckuva job. He came in early and he was a guy that was ready to compete. The ball just kind of finds him. He's going to contribute on special teams and whenever he can in the secondary, he's going to do that as well.”

Citing the natural progression of Penn State’s defensive backs, one in which gradual playing time is afforded to those who exhibit ability early, Oruwariye expressed confidence that their development is something that will be evident on the field.

Competition is king:

Given some of the key absences even beyond the secondary this season, those of two starting defensive tackles in Curtis Cothran and Parker Cothren, plus linebackers Jason Cabinda and Brandon Smith (and Manny Bowen, at present), Scott insisted that heirs to starting positions are not treating themselves as such.

And that includes himself.

“I think this defense is in a great position because there's a tremendous amount of competition,” said Scott. “Nobody's spot is safe. Not mine, not Amani's, not any of the linebackers or D-linemen, which is a great place to be in just because our competition, we have young and old guys who want to play and who can make plays, so it should be interesting and I think it's going to make for a lot of guys who could contribute, whether they start the game off as a starter or not.”

Looking down the Nittany Lions’ scholarship roster, that sentiment could not be more clear as preseason practice approaches. Certainly, the likes of Shareef Miller, Ryan Buchholz, and Kevin Givens all bring starting experience back to the defensive line, and Koa Farmer returns as a mainstay at linebacker, the Lions’ defense could feature a large swath of players, young and veteran, working themselves into more prominent roles this season.

Leadership not limited:

With as tiny as the class of senior eligibility is at Penn State is for the season ahead, currently numbering just 10 players according to our numbers, Oruwariye and Scott both acknowledged that leadership must assert itself elsewhere this year.

Specifically citing Juwan Johnson, Miles Sanders, Koa Farmer, Garrett Taylor and Shareef Miller, the players who have experience will be relied upon to provide that leadership, Oruwariye said.

“Guys that aren't necessarily seniors but have played a lot of football for us and they know how the boat flows, so they help out with that leadership,” he said.

Through those big leadership steps, he added, the young talent that exists throughout the roster has an opportunity to get up to speed and ultimately be on the same page.

More than prepared to help provide that consistent messaging and leadership, Scott was confident that the Nittany Lions’ will be good in that department.

“When you have leaders or any number of leaders, as long as you guys are preaching the same message, you should be good,” he said.