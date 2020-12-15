One of the closing points of his press conference, Franklin also addressed several other topics. Let’s dig into them, here:

“I got to find a way to get my family back together. I always knew that I was a family guy. I've always known that and I've never taken that for granted, but I would challenge everybody on this call, all the media members, and anybody that may be listening, don't ever take that for granted,” he said. “And I didn't, but this has been enlightening for me. So, if you get an opportunity to hug your wife, hug your kids, brothers, sister, family member, whatever it may be, do not take that for granted. That's something I've always known, but this has magnified it for me.”

And third, he said, he was determined to safely reunite with his wife Fumi and daughters Addi and Shola.

“For me this week, and the rest of the season, my goal is to continue to keep everybody healthy, which is what I'm very proud of. We've done a really good job of that,” he said, adding that the program would not relent from the vigorous standards that have prevented the breakouts that have afflicted multiple Big Ten teams this season. “Number two, we got to find a way to get a win this week. We got to continue to keep this momentum that we got going.”

Meeting with the media Tuesday for his weekly press conference, Franklin was asked what he’d learned about himself through the 0-5 struggles of the start of the season and the turnaround that has lifted the Nittany Lions from the bottom of the Big Ten into a fourth-place spot in the East Division. Asserting that he’s learned more about himself, “personally and professionally, than at any point in my 48 years on this planet,” Franklin laid out a three-prong plan of attack for the days and weeks ahead.

1) Franklin took some time to get there, but in responding to a question about the challenges of being away from family not just for him but for his players, many of whom have not been able to spend any amount of time with their parents since the summer, he did not commit the program to participate in a bowl game.

Admittedly disappointed by the Big Ten’s handling of it’s “Champions Week” format even last week, Franklin doubled down that the conference’s lack of a solid or well-identified plan created challenges.

“Last week was essentially our last game and we were waiting to find out what the next game was. And I just think that created some challenges,” he said. “You're in the locker room and there's not another game technically on the schedule. And I think all the Big Ten games were done by like eight o'clock, so I think it would have been helpful if that meeting and those decisions were made Saturday night or Saturday evening.

“It would have helped the coaches get the game plans and the breakdowns going and to help the players manage and understand and their parents make plans. That has been challenging.”

Now committed to playing the Illini, Franklin left open-ended the possibility of Penn State participating in a bowl.

“What we're going to do is Saturday night, after the game, because as you know we take a 1-0 mentality, Saturday night after the game we'll have another discussion.”





2) Lovie Smith is out at Illinois, but Penn State isn’t taking that as a cue of an opponent ready to roll over.

Just the opposite.

Offering his concern for the Illini players and Smith personally, Franklin acknowledged that the unpredictability of his opponent’s circumstances is something Penn State very much intends to be prepared to face.

“I think it has an impact. I think there are some times where a different voice can spur some energy,” Franklin said. “For us, we have to be ready for everything.

“We have to be ready for them going for it more on fourth down. We have to be ready for them to pressure more than maybe they've pressured on the defensive side of the ball. Maybe more cover zero. And then on special teams, fake punts, onside kicks to open the game. Things like that, we have to be ready for that type of game.”

Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith has been named the interim head coach for this week's game.





3) Penn State is prepared for its first early signing day Wednesday overlapping with a game week.

According to Franklin, the plan is for him to spend a three-hour block in the morning with the recruiting staff taking 15-minute calls with the 15 verbal commitments of the Class of 2021 and their families, bringing position and area coaches out of the offense, defense, and special teams meetings when appropriate. Also, Franklin noted that prepared videos and other special touches have been put in place to help the prospects and their families celebrate given all that they’ve already missed through the recruiting process.

"We got meetings that day, we got practice that day, and we got a game on Saturday. so we got to find a way to balance it. So for the most part, me and the recruiting staff will handle that and the position coaches and the area coaches will pop in and out throughout the day. But it helps that it's scheduled ahead of time," Franklin said. "There's also a bunch of stuff that we have prerecorded ahead of time, which that will help to make these young men and their families feel special. This is a day to celebrate their futures and the decisions that they have made, and we want to make sure we do everything we can, especially when they've lost out on so much already like official visits and things like that."





4) Early signing day won’t be the only big event of the day on Wednesday that Penn State will have to plan around from its typical game-week operations.

Set to endure a major nor’easter beginning Wednesday at noon, the State College area could be blanketed with between 12 and 18 inches of snow through the rest of the day and overnight. Franklin indicated that the program has a plan for that, though.

“Fortunately here, we all live fairly close. Most of our guys live on campus,” Franklin said. “We'll do like we do everything else. We'll figure it out, we'll adjust, and be ready to get the work done that needs to be done. But it'll be interesting.

“It's just another thing in 2020 that we're going to have to handle, that we're going to have to have a plan for. We've already started talking about it, not only as a staff but also with the administration. But it should be interesting. It may start as football practice and it may end as a snowball fight, and as long as I don't get hit in the face, I'm good.”