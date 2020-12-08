What will that send-off look like? In a free year of eligibility per NCAA rules, could some of that class return next season? What will the Nittany Lions need to do to make it a victorious afternoon?

Defensively, the Nittany Lions will have to overcome a two-deep of defensive tackles all posting up at more than 315 pounds, along with corner Shakur Brown, who is tied for first in the Big Ten with five interceptions in six games, plus linebacker Antjuan Simmons, who is second in the league averaging 10.87 tackles per game.

“We have a lot of respect for their offensive line and their wide receivers. Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor,” Franklin said. “And I think their offensive line, and their defensive line... are massive, big, strong, and physical.”

The Spartans are among the most inept offensive outfits in all of college football this season, averaging just 17.0 points per game, with 319.7 yards (115th), and a team passer efficiency rating of 112.09 (113th). Still, at 224.5 yards per game passing, while only allowing an average of 2.0 sacks per game (44th), Penn State will have to contend with the Spartans’ passing game Saturday.

Penn State is tied for 15th in fewest penalties per game this season at 4.57 and has among the least penalty yards per game nationally at 38.71 (14th). The Nittany Lions will face a Michigan State team this weekend with similar turnover problems, coughing the ball up 1.50 times per outing (125th), and penalized at a rate of 6.83 times per game (95th), with 64.0 yards in damages (100th).

“We got to do a better job with the ball. We had done a really good job of again protecting the football, but that showed up again on Saturday with a fumble and a pass that was high that led to a tipped ball into an interception,” Franklin said. “We got to eliminate the pre-snap penalties, but overall, again, since the first game of the year, we've been really good from a penalty standpoint, which is something we've done a good job of for seven years. And we got to be better in details and execution of the passing game.”

Turnovers continue to be a sore spot, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Again committing two against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday, the Nittany Lions currently sit at No. 121 of 127 teams nationally in turnover margin, averaging 1.14 giveaways per game this season.

1) Coming off Saturday’s 23-7 win at Rutgers, Penn State’s second in as many weeks to start the reversal of an 0-5 entry to the 2020 season, Franklin identified the areas that remain an issue for the Nittany Lions this season.

3) Penn State is going to have some type of pregame ceremony for its seniors Saturday, but Franklin acknowledged that it won’t resemble anything done in prior years, as has been the case for nearly every facet of the Nittany Lions’ football experience this season.

Attempting to rally spectators to show some level of support lining roadways leading to Beaver Stadium, Franklin acknowledged that parents will be permitted to attend the game but cannot participate in any on-field ceremony.

“I'd like for it to be special for them in any way we possibly can because there's not a whole lot we can do in the stadium that a lot of these guys have waited years to do. We'll still do the calling their names out and bringing them out on the field,” he said. “At Penn State, we're allowed to have the parents there but they have to be in the stands. So we're going to try to make it the best we possibly can.”

Of course, the bigger question here is what to make of the players who have used four or five years of eligibility and whether or not they would like to return for another season. Or, in some cases, if Penn State would allow for it depending on scholarship availability.

Saying that conversations will have to take place between the assistant coaches and those players, Franklin’s answer to a question regarding plans for scholarship distribution might have provided a window into the program’s approach, though it wasn’t explicitly stated.

“We're going to kind of keep our numbers as they are. The way the NCAA did it this year if the seniors come back, they don't count against you, so that would allow you to go over your 85. But this is a year that it's very, very challenging and difficult to predict with all of that, so we'll see how it plays out,” Franklin said.

Reading between the lines, Franklin seems to be suggesting that the budgetary constraints raining down on all of college athletics won’t spare Penn State and will indeed impact the opportunity or the potential for some seniors to return next season.

At 15 commitments with a Rivals team ranking of 24th heading into next Wednesday’s early signing period, Franklin laid out the approach the program intends to take for its roster management in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

“This was always going to be a small class for us and with a lot of the unknowing out there, it allows us to continue that approach and maybe be a little conservative,” Franklin said. “And then, also the opportunity maybe to bring some guys in as grad transfers and other things like that other programs have done.”





4) Responding to questions about the nature of the season and the program’s ability to stick it out in spite of its challenges, all of which are worthwhile talking points if you have the time to listen to Franklin’s entire press conference, the head coach did provide some level of insight into what might come this offseason.

For the immediate bullet points, Franklin did not comment on whether the program would pursue a bowl game if an opportunity were to arise, but did say that once the season does come to a close, they will prioritize returning players to their families before resuming team activities on Jan. 19.

“I want us to practice well today and I want us to play well on Saturday, but there's also going to be a point where, when we get to the end of the season, for me and for our players, and for the staff, and for everybody, I'm very sensitive to it, how can we get everybody to their families in a safe way, and let them get some time before we come back to school and get back going on our offseason and trying to get back to some normalcy?” Franklin said.

Further, Franklin discussed the message that is going to carry the day through the offseason coming off a season that has been disappointing in its results by any measure.

“There's been some really good examples of this team sticking together, of this team battling back at a time where other programs aren't, with guys tapping out or opting out and those types of things and our guys haven't done that. They've continued to battle. And I think that's a good sign about who our program is and what we built here. And I also think it's gonna be the same things that we're going to use to work through this and to get back to having the success that we had the four years before,” he said. “I think that's really important. I think that's going to be something that I know I'm going to sit down with the team, hopefully before they all leave, we're going to do it by position but hopefully as a full team as well, and that's going to be what we're going to do to build this thing.

“What does the spring semester look like yet? I'm not completely sure, but those are the things that I think the conversations that I'm going to have with the players, and I'm going to have with the staff, that I'm going to have with the administration, that I'm going to have with everybody to help us get back to the normal and the Penn State that people expect. There have been some cracks that have been exposed through this pandemic, but there's also been tremendous resiliency and, I know this sounds strange, and I don't want this to be misinterpreted, but I'm also proud of that. I'm also proud of how we have battled a lot of adversity and a lot of challenges.”