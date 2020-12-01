For the first occasion during the 2020 Penn State football season, head coach James Franklin met with the media for his weekly press conference after a win. Notching a 27-17 decision at Michigan on Saturday, the Nittany Lions won for the first time in Ann Arbor dating back to 2009 and will look to continue the trend when they travel to Piscataway, N.J., to face Rutgers this weekend. Franklin addressed several different topics Tuesday ranging from improvements made in the game against the Wolverines, improvements still needed for the program to continue to see success moving forward, and other news items. Let’s get right into the pertinent news and notes to emerge from the session, here: HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!

1) From the top Franklin pointed out Penn State’s lack of turnovers, the first game this season in which the Nittany Lions did not suffer a giveaway. Managing to reverse a trend that saw the program among the worst in the country for turnover margin, turnovers lost, and turnovers gained, the mere 1-0 advantage against the Wolverines proved to be supremely beneficial to Penn State’s opportunity to emerge with a win. That said, Franklin spent a considerable amount of time Tuesday discussing an element on both sides of the ball that will need to improve moving forward: Explosive plays. Though only allowing a combined six explosive plays to Michigan while winning the battle for the game with nine themselves, the output was the fewest for Penn State’s offense in any game this season, leaving Franklin to explain that the improved rushing performance should help pay dividends in the department. “Early on, we weren't running the ball consistently enough to give us a chance in how Kirk has operated with the run game, with the play-action pass off of the run game, with the RPOs off of the run game, which obviously we were able to do better on Saturday,” he said. “Once you get the run game going, then you're able to put people in conflict, very similar to what... Kirk was able to do against us. So I think that's gonna create more opportunities. We got to build off of what we did Saturday. And we have to be more explosive. “I think that's the biggest thing. Running the ball is great, and being consistent, and being technically sound and fundamentally sound and being able to be efficient is really important and we were able to do that Saturday. But now we have to be more explosive down the field, over the middle of the ball, whether they're big runs, whether they're RPOs, play-action pass, whether they're shots down the field, we have to become more explosive.”

2) Reiterating his final point from his postgame press conference Saturday, Franklin also acknowledged the timeliness of Penn State’s biggest plays on both sides of the ball. A departure from recent seasons, the Nittany Lions had not been effective in the clutch to this point in the year, both on offense as well as on defense. “We made critical plays at critical times which is really something we've done a pretty good job of over our time but had not done early in the season. We made critical plays at critical times,” he said. “We just played with tremendous grit, which, again, I think is a word that has described us for six years here, and we did that on Saturday. That I think is a great example of leadership. Guys really kind of stepped up in those moments and made the plays that we needed to make. It also happened during the week in the locker room and in meetings with things that guys said.” As Franklin would go on to explain, the past provided an opportunity to inform the present in this case, and multiple former players recently provided insight to the team as to how those moments could be of benefit moving forward. “I had a bunch of former players reach out to me and send videos to me as well and just talked about that. Mike Gesicki just talked about the challenges that he had early in his career, and by fighting through that adversity he feels like it made him a better player, you know later on. But he had a tough early part of his career,” Franklin said. “In those years that we won and won big, and those years that we won a Big Ten championship, it was a few plays. We found a way to make a few more plays than our opponents, and that's what we need to do on Saturday, and we were able to do that on Saturday. “It's going to be the same way this Saturday and it's going to be the same way from here till whenever. You got to make plays at critical times. You got to be consistent in the things that you do, and we were able to do that on a more consistent level on Saturday and we got to build on that.”

3) One of the moments that weren’t particularly fruitful in that department from a coaching perspective came at the end of the first half for the Nittany Lions on Saturday. Gifted possession deep in Michigan’s territory following a botched punt return, the Nittany Lions marched to the Wolverines’ 5-yard line with less than a minute to play in the half. Franklin acknowledged Tuesday that the decision to spike the ball on first down rather than use a timeout or run a play did come from the sideline. Further, he also acknowledged that the second- and third-down plays called at the moment weren’t necessarily of the variety he’d like to exhibit moving forward. “Whether it's a perimeter fade or whether it's an inside big box, we had had a lot of success with that during practice and early (camp). But we need to have a little bit more diversity, there's no doubt about it, in the red zone with play-action pass, with high-lows, with horizontal stretches,” Franklin said. “We did try to run another concept there that we did not have success on. But there's no doubt about it, we need to have more diversity in that.”

4) Franklin still has not gotten resolution from the Big Ten regarding a potentially critical fourth-quarter play that was overruled Saturday. With Daequan Hardy chasing down Michigan’s quarterback for a strip-sack, the ball careened toward the sideline before Nittany Lion defensive end Shaka Toney tipped the ball back into the field of play to be recovered by a teammate. Upon review, however, the Big Ten officials called the tip illegal, sending possession and a first down back to the Wolverines. According to Franklin, that “interesting” decision by the officiating crew does not align with his interpretation of the rule, or that of peers who have reached out in the time since. “I saw some highly qualified people all over the country saying that was not ruled correctly. I have gotten an interpretation from the Big Ten, but I usually have a conversation as well and I'm still waiting to get clarification and understanding of that call because it's been interpreted very inconsistently,” Franklin said. “To me, the way the rule reads to me is, if it's questionable, you don't call it. I literally read the rule myself, and most of the interpretations I have seen said you don't make that call. “I also saw a clip in the Oregon game that was clearly a tip and was not called. I know that's a different conference and all those types of things, but I just want to make sure that I understand it clearly so I can address it with my team for the future, we can learn from it and grow from it, and the same thing with my staff.”

5) As we reported earlier Tuesday, Penn State’s previously robust linebacking corps has taken another body blow in the form of a season-ending injury to backup Charlie Katshir. The Nittany Lions’ redshirt sophomore box backer had been expected to play a bigger role this season, particularly after the opt-out for All-American Micah Parsons in August, but an injury limited his participation in the preseason, Katshir missed the Indiana game, and after notching five stops in games against Ohio State, Maryland, and Nebraska, he was shut down for the season due to injury. “With Charlie, we typically don't talk about injuries unless they're season-ending injuries, and Charlie had a season-ending injury,” Franklin said. “So that's why you haven't seen him and that's why he hasn't been available.”

6) On the topic of depth challenges the Nittany Lions continue to face this season, Franklin again praised a cornerback room that saw only Joey Porter Jr., Marquis Wilson (who started his first career game), and Daequan Hardy available against the Wolverines. “That was something we made a big deal out of in the locker room. I made a big deal out of it on Sunday. Really proud of those guys,” Franklin said. “I've been doing this a long time. I don't think I've ever been in that situation and again, I know this year is different, but to only have three available and those guys take all those reps and still factor in on special teams, that was big.” According to PFF College, Hardy graded out the highest among all participants on the defense Saturday at 90.4, with Porter ranked fourth with a grade of 71.5. The situation could improve soon though as Franklin said that they are anticipating having four and possibly five available corners this week, as well as potential crossover from the safeties room, if necessary.

7) Last but not least, after missing the game this past weekend due to a death in the family, running back Devyn Ford will be available for the Rutgers game this weekend. “With Devyn, he and his family made that decision, which we were totally supportive of. I actually talked to his dad and his stepmom maybe Sunday night, and it was obviously important for Devyn to be able to come home and he was able to do that last week,” Franklin said. “He was back for practice on Sunday. So Devyn is available.”