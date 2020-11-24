Penn State head coach James Franklin again met with reporters virtually Tuesday afternoon for his weekly press conference, again in the aftermath of a loss just three days prior. This time, a 41-21 defeat at the hands of Iowa, the Nittany Lions’ fifth loss in as many weeks to open the 2020 season with an 0-5 mark against its competition. Once again saddled by untimely turnovers and failures in all three phases in the game against the Hawkeyes, Franklin reiterated the takeaway from the loss that has turned into a running theme through the course of the season. “The same summary I gave after the game still holds true,” he said. “We have to protect the football on offense. That is going to be obviously emphasized all week long.” Unable to reverse the trend through five games, finishing all but the Ohio State contest with at least two turnovers and lowlighted Saturday with a season-high four turnovers against the Hawkeyes, Franklin was left to address that issue and the larger, growing factors surrounding the football program as it continues to look for its first win of the season when it travels to Michigan this weekend. Our news, notes, and observations from Franklin’s weekly press conference, here: HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!

1) The quarterback situation, as it was last week going into the game against the Hawkeyes, remains unresolved. Following a second career start for Will Levis in which he completed 13 of 16 passes for 106 yards to go along with 34 yards on the ground on 15 carries, the quarterback’s two fumbles prompted a third-quarter switch back to Sean Clifford. Though completing his first two attempts for touchdowns on each, Clifford’s final line of 13 completions on 22 attempts for 174 yards and two scores was also upended by a pair of interceptions, boosting his total to eight picks and two fumbles in 16 quarters of action. According to Franklin, that leaves the Nittany Lions without a solid standing at the position. “When it comes to Will and Sean, we're going to need them both,” Franklin said. “I think the reality is, turnovers have been our issue; one of our issues, but probably one of our bigger issues, and the reality is we've had it with both of them. “We need to protect the football but we're going to need both of those guys. They're both very passionate. They both work really hard. They both have skills. And we're going to continue to grind and work through this to try to find a way to be successful today, and then this Saturday against Michigan.” Additionally, Franklin stressed that new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca continues to “work his tail off” to resolve the issues that have plagued Penn State’s offense this season. Though middling statistically this year for total yards and passing offense, the Nittany Lions’ 24.6 points per game ranks 90th nationally, down from 35.8 points per game (15th) a season ago. “Kirk's a pro and a vet. He's been doing this a long time,” Franklin said. “And I think we got two quarterbacks that are very passionate, that are very competitive, and want to help the team win and want to be part of the solution. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Sean, and I got a tremendous amount of respect for Will. And I expect them to play well on Saturday and help give us a chance to be successful.”

2) Just one quick aside here while we’re still on the offense. Franklin was asked specifically about the decision trailing by two scores to punt on a fourth-and-17 in the fourth quarter with fewer than four minutes left to play. Franklin pointed to a stat that has been particularly bad for the Nittany Lions this season as they have searched for answers offensively. One year removed from a season in which they attempted 18 fourth-down conversions and made 11 in 13 games, Penn State has already tried 15 times on fourth downs and has only converted seven times. That 46.7 percent is tied for 95th nationally, successfully converting just one of three times Saturday against the Hawkeyes with one particularly damaging in allowing the visitors to score a touchdown in the final minute of the first half. “Obviously we've gone for it a bunch this year on fourth down and trying to give our offense the best chance to be successful to help our team win. And obviously, when you're not picking up fourth-and-shorts, it doesn't give you a whole lot of confidence to pick up a fourth and long,” Franklin said. “We've done a number of things to try to give ourselves a chance to win that game. We battled back and lost some opportunities there. But we just felt like at that point in the game it was the right thing to do, especially with the amount of fourth downs we've gone for this year and not been successful.”

3) Given some of Penn State’s struggles on both sides of the trenches this season, Franklin was asked about the ramifications of the spring and summer months in which the program was not able to continue its normal strength-and-conditioning routines. Rewind to an April interview with strength coordinator Dwight Galt and his comments surrounding the position groups he felt concerned about being able to continue to show improvements through the hiatus. “Some of my concerns a little bit would be lineman conditioning, lineman movement training. They love getting in there and lifting weights. But obviously, especially since we've got a big offensive line right now, I really am pleased with where our offensive line is, but when you weigh 325-330 pounds, it's just not quite as fun to go out and run around carrying that much weight, even though I think our lean situation is really good,” Galt said. “I worry a little bit about the linemen, making sure that they're doing a really good job of keeping their movement training levels that are really high intensity.” While not singling out the linemen positionally, Franklin did acknowledge today that consequences remain due to that months-long hiccup in supervised strength-and-conditioning elements for the program. “It all adds up. A lot of the guys were home, did not have equipment or resources. Some guys did have gyms and places that they could go to and then a lot of them ended up getting shut down or kicked out of those. Some guys are at home with challenging circumstances. Yeah, I think all these things factored in,” Franklin said. “And each school is a little different in how they handle it. Each state is a little bit different in how they handle it. Regions of the country are very different in how they handle it. There's a lot of things that factor into it. There's personal decisions. There's personal choices. It's all of it. “But yeah, I think the difference compared to our normal summer workouts, our normal spring training periods. If you're fortunate to have a year where you didn't have a whole lot of turnover on your staff, this would be the year to have had that, which was not the case with us.”

4) As he did a week ago, Franklin maintained that the competitive spirit within the program remains strong in spite of the string of unfavorable results. And Franklin did so by pointing to what he described as the evidence that he sees daily that the program hasn’t checked out. “I look at how we have played late in games. We've given ourselves a chance to win some games in the second half by how we've battled and competed,” he said, critiquing the impact of the College Football Playoff’s impact on fan perceptions. “I look at how we've been practicing, I look at us late in games, and obviously there's disappointment, obviously there's frustration, but I see how our guys are in the locker room after the game, I see how our guys are at practice, and I see how our guys have competed late in games. “I see the guys really trying to do what we ask and are sticking together.” Continuing, he also noted that the prior success the program has had, compiling a 42-11 record dating back to 2016 before this year’s disastrous results, can and should shape the internal approach to development in the midst of these challenging times. “The guys know that our structure and our system works, and has worked at a very, very high level. I think obviously we need to continue to do that, and it's more challenging right now than ever, but it's going to be important that we do that. That's as coaches, that's as players, that's as fans and alumni and Lettermen, and all of us,” Franklin said. “We're gonna have to stick together to work through this. We're not the first program that has faced this, we won't be the last program that has faced this, but we're going to get it fixed.”