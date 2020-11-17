The question for Franklin and his staff is what other changes might be in store for the matchup with Iowa and in the weeks ahead.

“I think that's some of what you have seen in the second halves of changing our style of play to solve some of the issues that we've had in the first halves,” he said. “But we may have to go into some of the games with a similar mentality to give us the best chance to be successful.”

Explaining the “fine line” that the program has attempted to straddle this season between what it wants to be versus what it is, Franklin indicated that the changing styles of play that have led to improved second halves over repeatedly poor first halves in the first four games this season are likely to become permanent.

“I think at the end of the day, you have to do whatever you have to do to give your team the best chance to win, and whatever that may look like. That's based on your personnel and that's based on the experience of your staff and their background and things that they do well and the players do well and play in a style of football that's going to give you the best chance to do that without becoming too conservative and without becoming too predictable.”

Hoping to avoid the first 0-5 start in the program’s history, Franklin acknowledged the reality of where the program is and how it’s seeking to get out of the mess it is currently in.

This time on the wrong end of a 30-23 decision at Nebraska, sending Penn State to 0-4 on the 2020 season in the process, Franklin addressed the latest setback and looked ahead to Saturday’s return to Beaver Stadium when the Nittany Lions host Iowa (3:30 p.m., BTN).

1) Franklin and his staff have not decided on a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game and won’t announce it beforehand.

But, of course, given the circumstances surrounding Franklin’s decision to sideline starter Sean Clifford in the second quarter Saturday in Lincoln, trailing Nebraska 24-3 after a fumble-six, and the subsequent improved play and near-comeback upon the insertion of backup Will Levis, a decision is very much needed.

“We'll evaluate that as the week goes on based on what we do this week, but also what we've done this season and what we've done last year,” Franklin said. “Will came in and did some good things and put himself in this position, and he's earned it, no different than Sean earned the ability to be our starting quarterback last year and our starting quarterback to start the season. Will was able to come in and earn to be part of this conversation.

“It's not like we have decided, or made any announcements yet, and as you guys know, and I know it drives you crazy sometimes, we typically aren't going to make any announcements publicly unless it's obvious for some type of season-ending injury and things like that.”





2) That said, Franklin produced an honest assessment of the boost Levis brought to the team in his performance.

Completing 14 of 31 passes for 219 yards without throwing an interception, on top of 18 carries for 61 yards in less than three quarters of work, Levis helped spur on a comeback that included a 20-6 advantage in Penn State’s favor upon his entrance. Held without a touchdown, though, including two critical red zone series in the fourth quarter with the opportunity to tie on the line, Levis was not without areas to improve.

“I think one of the areas that he would admit that he needs to get a little bit better on is some of his touch, when to take a little bit of the octane off the pass and put it in a position where our guy has a chance to go up and make the play. That's kind of all the little subtle things of playing the quarterback position,” Franklin said. “Everybody loves the big, strong arm, which he has, but it's also knowing when to take a little something off it and throw for touch.

“He played hard and he played with passion and did some good things. We just got to make a few more throws and again, continue to improve in some of the touch aspects of the game.”





3) On the other side of the ball, Franklin laid out his assessment of the defense’s latest performance as more of a mixed bag than it might initially seem.

Having surrendered touchdowns to opponents on their opening possessions in each of the past three games, Franklin acknowledged that Penn State has been trying to overcome that shortcoming throughout his tenure. Still, he also said that traditionally, the defense has quickly been able to settle down and get into a better groove.

Saturday, that appeared to be more or less the case again against Nebraska.

While the Cornhuskers produced a possession of 75 yards for a touchdown on the opening drive, then took advantage of short field position off an interception with a field goal, then followed it with 65 yards for a score on three plays due to multiple missed tackles, Penn State’s defense clamped down from there.

“I think one of the challenges is we got to tackle better. And we got to be able to adjust faster,” Franklin said. “But the other thing is a lot of the turnovers have happened in the first half. When you have two turnovers for touchdowns and then you have turnovers for big returns, or one goes for a touchdown and one drive starts at the 15-yard line, that's challenging as well.”

After Clifford’s fumble returned for a touchdown, Penn State’s defense limited Nebraska to just 168 yards of offense on 43 plays the rest of the way with the Cornhuskers settling for two more field goals.

The damage already done by the initial successful possessions for the Cornhuskers, made worse by the points off turnovers, Franklin said the emphasis has to be on improved performances in those two areas.

“We got to find a way to play better in opening drives. We got to protect the ball on offense and we got to play our brand that we've been playing on defense in the second halves, earlier in games,” he said. “But I think more than anything, it's tackling, and it's being able to adjust to all the different looks that we're getting early in games, and being able to understand there's gonna be some things that show up in games that it's the first time that you're seeing it, and you have to trust your training and fall into your empty rules or fall into your unbalanced rules, or whatever they are for that week because you just can't cover everything in a week, especially in opening drives.”





4) Penn State’s well-documented red-zone struggles last week, reaching the scoring area six times but settling for three field goals with only one touchdown, were again brought to the forefront Tuesday.

In a season that the Nittany Lions are ranked 123rd of 126 teams for red-zone offense, scoring on just 63.2 percent of its red-zone possessions with only eight touchdowns on 19 appearances, Franklin reiterated his point regarding areas for Levis’ improvement.

“When you get into the red zone, everything is magnified. The details are all magnified because all the windows shrink. There's just less space for the defense to cover, they don't have to defend any vertical routes, it's all horizontal and high/lows. So all the details get magnified down there and precision is critical,” Franklin said. “I also think that's where the touch comes in. The touch comes in, and rather than driving the ball across the field, it's dropping the ball into certain zones and certain areas and things like that. There's no doubt that we have to improve there.

“The days of field goals in college football, don't get me wrong, they're important, but you got to be able to score points and you got to be able to score touchdowns if you want to win at a high level. Early on in the season, I thought it was we weren't running the ball effectively enough. I thought we ran the ball better on Saturday, but you got to be able to do both. You got to be able to run the ball, and you got to be able to threaten people and stretch people and challenge people in red zone combinations, and then be able to either drive the ball or drop the ball into tight windows.”