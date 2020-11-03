Let’s get right into some of the ins and outs of what was asked of Franklin Tuesday afternoon, how he responded, and what it will mean for the Nittany Lions this week as they gear up to face the Terrapins at Beaver Stadium:

Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media Tuesday afternoon via Zoom to discuss the Nittany Lions' second loss in as many weeks, this time to No. 3-ranked Ohio State Saturday night, as well as the next opponent in Maryland (3:30 p.m., BTN) who will come to Beaver Stadium this weekend.

1) Notoriously muted when it comes to releasing information regarding player health or discipline, the biggest news of the afternoon came in what Franklin was willing to provide regarding a few key absences the past few weeks.

The first note comes on the offensive side of the ball, where projected starter Cam Sullivan-Brown has not been part of the wideout rotation in either of the first two weeks. And, in fact, Franklin provided some insight into the position as a whole, with only five receivers seeing snaps through the first two games, those being Jahan Dotson (143 reps), Parker Washington (122), Daniel George (89), KeAndre Lambert-Smith (72) and Isaac Lutz (10), according to Pro Football Focus' advanced metrics.

This week, with Lambert-Smith moved to the top spot on the depth chart opposite Dotson and Washington, Franklin indicated that Sullivan-Brown "had some things going on that wasn't going to allow him to play the way he wants to play, and that we know that he's capable of playing."

But, Sullivan-Brown is "available" this week.

For whatever context it's worth, Dotson was also asked about Sullivan-Brown's absences the first two weeks despite participating in warm-ups before each game, and said this following the loss Saturday night:

"We know he's battling something right now that I can't really speak about, but he's battling something and we've just got to be by his side," Dotson said. "Just know that we're there with him and that we're ready. We're ready for when he's able to come compete with us. We just can't wait to get our brother back on the field."

Another notable absence from the field for the Nittany Lions so far this season has been redshirt freshman T.J. Jones, who has slid to third behind Lambert-Smith and Sullivan-Brown on this week's depth chart, but will also be available this week to improve Penn State's numbers in the position group. Said Franklin, "We do have TJ Jones available for us this week, and that's exciting too because he's a guy that we were pretty excited about during training camp."





2) Player availability clarifications were not limited to the offensive side of the ball this week in Franklin's press conference.

Asked specifically about Keaton Ellis, a sophomore with extensive playing experience in his debut last season but who has not appeared for any defensive snaps in either of the first two games, Franklin offered some slight insight into that situation.

"Keaton wasn't available last week," Franklin said. "As you guys know, I don't get into those things a whole lot. We're hopeful to get him back sooner rather than later. He's played a lot of football for us already as a true freshman so we'd love to get him back."

Additionally, Franklin also acknowledged for the first time this week that backup linebacker Charlie Katshir "had been limited at the end of training camp" which subsequently prevented his participation at Indiana, but allowed his return for 12 snaps this past weekend to bolster the Lions' linebacker rotation.





3) Coming off Saturday night's tough performance for Penn State's secondary, gashed to the tune of 318 yards and four touchdowns by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Franklin was asked about the Nittany Lions' safeties, their star position (slot corner), and whether or not senior Lamont Wade would remain handling those responsibilities.

Making his comments about Ellis' availability in the process, Franklin said that Wade was "the guy in that role right now" but also that Daequan Hardy, a redshirt freshman corner, was expected to continue to gain experience, confidence and production at the star spot.

Meanwhile, in assessing the safeties' performances as a whole Saturday night, Franklin redirected attention away from just the group, but also made his point plainly. While the game against the Buckeyes was below their expectations, optimism was high for their performances against Maryland.

"When you go back and you watch that tape and you talk to Coach Banks and you talk about the production that we've had at the safety position, not just at that position but really across the board at every position, I think we were capable of playing at a higher level," Franklin said. "Lamont has played a lot of football for us. At this point, Brisker has played a lot of football for us and so has Sutherland. So I know they have very, very high expectations and their coaches do as well. I think you're gonna see those guys play extremely well for the remainder of the season. We feel like those guys got a lot of ability, so we're expecting big things of them this week against Maryland and for the remainder of the season."





4) Before moving on to Maryland, though, Franklin opened by recapping Penn State's performance against the Buckeyes and what he saw in review that led to the loss.

Offensively, Franklin said the lack of a running game made that side of the ball predictable, and the lack of a running game had to do with being unable to win matchups up front in the trenches. Both issues were balanced in his criticism of the Nittany Lions' offensive line as well as his praise for Ohio State's ability on the defensive line.

Acknowledging the reality of the challenges faced on the offensive side of the ball this season, particularly with a new coordinator and line coach, Franklin said that film review demonstrated that, at times, even with holes opening, the Buckeyes simply made plays preventing much of anything on the ground. "But I do think there's some aspects of a little bit different philosophy, a little bit different offense, not as not as much confidence early on that you're usually able to work through early in the season," he said. "So I think it's a little bit of both. I think it's a little bit of mental, it's a little bit of physical, but again, I know nobody wants to hear that. We got to get it done and I'm confident in what we're going to be able to do this week."

Additionally, in assessing the shortcomings of the ground game, Penn State finishing with just 44 yards rushing on 27 carries Saturday night, 18 of which went to quarterback Sean Clifford, Franklin acknowledged a couple of different points. The first was that Clifford's running was a big part of the game plan, and second, that true freshmen running backs Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee will be a bigger part of the gameplan moving forward after finishing Saturday night with no carries and just eight combined snaps between the pair.

"I think Holmes and Lee are gonna have to be a big part of what we do moving forward. We were forced into a situation in week one to do it. I thought last week they kind of showed to us that they were ready for the moment, in terms of just their demeanor and how they approach things and how they were with Coach Seider on the sideline and the times that they were able to get in," Franklin said. "They're going to have to have a bigger role. We're excited about Devyn (Ford) and what Devyn is going to be able to do this week and moving forward, but we need those complementary pieces. We can't just ride Devyn all year long."