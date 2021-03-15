Let’s get right into some of the ins and outs of what was asked of Franklin Monday afternoon, how he responded, and what it will mean for the Nittany Lions as they get started on spring practices.

1) From the top, Franklin laid out the thesis of Penn State football this spring.

Coming off a deeply disappointing 2020 season, and the absence of spring practices last year due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Franklin said the Nittany Lions “can’t take anything for granted” and have to take a thorough, detailed approach to everything this spring. With six assistant coaches who haven’t experienced a spring practice, and players in the sophomore and freshman classes who haven’t either, that effort is especially important this spring.

Further, Franklin described the priorities at hand.

“Some things that we want to get accomplished are confidence, chemistry, and leadership, probably big picture deals,” he said. “(We want to emphasize) offensive ball security, defensive ball disruption. We always want to take time to teach situational football and go through that in detail so we're all on the same page.

“And then we want to create, the way I describe it, a two and a half deep on defense, a two and a half deep on offense, and a two and a half deep on special teams. You want to feel confident that you have five players that you feel really good about; a first team, a second team, and then a fifth, swing guy. That's really at the minimum of what you would want pretty much at every position, especially when you're talking about two and a half deep.”





2) Will Penn State have a Blue-White Game?

Franklin wasn’t saying Monday afternoon, but Pennsylvania’s new guidelines released shortly after the press conference ended suggested it’s a possibility, with outdoor events recommendations moving to 50 percent capacity as of April 4.

“I think there are some discussions right now going on with that at the university level, with our administration as well as the administration on campus in Old Main, and just making sure we're all on the same page,” Franklin said. “I think for us, our entire focus is on what can we do to best position us for next year. We want to try to be able to get back as close to normal as we possibly can for next season and I think a lot of things are trending in that direction nationally as well as within our state. So that's kind of our focus.”

Whether Penn State does or doesn’t put on an official Blue-White Game won’t change the program’s approach to scrimmaging, though.

On Fridays and Saturdays, Penn State will scrimmage, Franklin said, and as a matter of course, the opportunity to finish the spring’s 15 practices with a closed scrimmage would be one Penn State could utilize.

“A lot of times those things in such a public setting like that are pretty vanilla. This would allow us to have a true 15th practice where we're putting everything out there from an evaluation standpoint as well,” Franklin said. “But there's still some conversations that are still being worked through and we hope to make an announcement here sooner rather than later from a football perspective, from an athletic department perspective, and then obviously always aligned with President Barron and Old Main. So we'll wait until that's announced.”





3) Penn State has some immediate personnel notes that Franklin passed along Monday.

The first came in the form of defensive end Nick Tarburton, who is healthy for the first time in his Penn State career.

“I’m a big Nick Tarburton fan for a lot of different reasons, how he's gone about his business, (and) the whole family, mom and dad, have been unbelievably supportive,” Franklin said. “The kid has faced a decent amount of adversity. He has not been healthy consistently since he's been here. He's had an unbelievable offseason for us right now, not only from a health perspective but a physical perspective and from a leadership perspective as well.

“We're expecting him to have a significant role on our defense and our team. This spring ball will be really important for him, but he's had a tremendous offseason and we're excited about him.”

Saying that Tarburton is in a position to have a big season, Franklin added that Penn State needs him to do exactly that given the positional challenges that exist at defensive end this spring.





4) Running back Noah Cain’s foot injury forced him out of action for the entirety of the 2020 season practically before it got started.

However, Franklin left the window open for the running back to return to action within this year’s spring practice session.

“With Noah, we think probably second half of spring ball, we'll get some work out of him. It's hard to predict how much. A lot can change over a three, four week period of time,” Franklin said. “So we'll see. I was out there doing my old-man workout, walking around campus and then around the practice facility, and saw him out there with our trainers doing rehab and things like that. So we fully expect him back. When that is, is hard to say.”