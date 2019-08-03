During the 40-minute presser that kicked off media day, Franklin touched on his philosophical approach to the game and also addressed a number of more specific topics relating to the 2019 Nittany Lions. Here’s a sampling:

“I can’t talk out of both sides of my mouth,” he continued. “I can’t tell our players that they need to be present, that when they’re in meetings to be in meetings and maximize that meeting, when you’re in class, be in class and maximize that moment, and then not do it with my family. It was an opportunity to look in the mirror and make sure I’m living what I preach.”

“I got chewed out that first night,” Franklin said. “I hadn’t gotten off my phone. I hadn’t gotten off email and text messages. So I did what we all do: I blamed [athletic director] Sandy [Barbour]. I said, yeah, it was Sandy sending me too many messages. But I got my butt ripped that first night, and it was probably the best thing for me, because I was probably better this summer than I’ve ever been.

Apparently, that admonition extends to the head coach himself. After vowing to spend more quality time with his family this summer, Franklin found himself continually reaching for his phone as it buzzed with calls, texts and emails. That didn’t go over so well, and the pushback he received from his family was a reminder that one of the lessons he frequently imparts to his players – to be fully present no matter where you are or what you’re doing – applies to everyone.

James Franklin said at the start of Penn State’s football media day on Saturday that one of his primary goals this year is for everyone in his program to adopt what he called “championship habits.”

• Listing several players on offense and defense who he thought were poised for big seasons, Franklin included two players whose careers have been derailed by injuries: tight end Nick Bowers and defensive end Shane Simmons.

Franklin said Bowers has been “unbelievable” as he’s fought back from injuries that have limited him to seven career catches for 65 yards. “I think he’s going to have a huge year for us,” Franklin said. “He’s a senior and has had a lot of adversity and has battled through it. He’s been a fantastic teammate, he’s been a fantastic student here, and I think he’s going to have a huge year.”

The 6-foot-3, 259-pound Simmons has likewise had trouble staying healthy and was absent from dills this past spring. But Franklin said the redshirt junior from Laurel, Md., is now “as healthy as he’s been since we recruited him.”

“He looks beautiful,” Franklin said. “He’s 260 pounds, and he’s moving extremely well. We’re really, really excited. That’s going to be a name that you’ll see in practice and has a chance to have an exciting year for us.”

The other players Franklin cited were offensive guard Steven Gonzalez, defensive end Shaka Toney and cornerback John Reid. Franklin seemed particularly enthused about Reid’s performance in the team’s first practice. The fifth-year senior is getting set for his second season back in action after missing the 2017 campaign with a knee injury and “not only did he look as good as he did pre-injury, but better, from an experience, from a maturity, from an understanding our defense and culture [standpoint],” Franklin said.

• Trace McSorley may be gone, but Franklin is hopeful that the graduated All-Big Ten quarterback will continue to have an impact on the program. Franklin noted that McSorley’s would-be successors, redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford and redshirt freshman Will Levis, benefitted from watching how McSorley conducted himself on and off the field.

“I think it was pretty valuable for Clifford and Levis to watch that guy and how he prepared – the type of teammate he was, the type of competitor he was, all of it,” Franklin said.

Franklin said the staff doesn’t have a timeline for choosing a starter.

“We’ll make the decision at the time when it’s most appropriate for our team, but also when it’s most appropriate for that guy as well, because there are leadership components that come with that position,” he said. “The good thing is that both of them are approaching it the right way. They’re approaching it as if they’re starters. … Both are very talented, so we’re excited about that. When we’ll name a quarterback, I can’t tell you. We’ll do it when it’s obvious to everybody. … But I don’t know the timeline of that. Obviously, the earlier the better for everyone involved.”

• Yetur Gross-Matos appears ready to pick up where he left off last season despite being suspended following spring practice as a disciplinary measure. Franklin said the junior defensive end “had a great summer.”

“He looked great yesterday,” Franklin said. “I know he’s appreciative of being back, and I think he’s going to have a really big year for us. As the year went on last year, I think he really started to separate himself into one of the elite defensive ends in college football. He’s lean. I think he told me yesterday that he’s 255 pounds. He’s been as big as 265, and I could see him playing at 260 this year. We’re very pleased with him, and pleased with his development and his appreciation of being at Penn State. … We’re expecting big things out of him.”

• Penn State is going to be young at a number of key positions this season, including quarterback, so Franklin was asked where he sees the leadership coming from. He cited Gonzalez, Reid and Toney, along with offensive lineman Michal Menet, linebackers Jan Johnson and Cam Brown, safety Garrett Taylor and punter Blake Gillikin.

And while the Nittany Lions are going to have either a sophomore- or freshman-eligible player starting at quarterback, Franklin said that he expects the winner of that battle to supply leadership, too. “It’s part of that position,” he said.