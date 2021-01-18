1) Moving forward

The first and maybe the best place to start is a status report for what is going on with the program and where it’s headed in the coming days and weeks.

Effectively, the Nittany Lion football program is “back at it,” according to Franklin. That meant a few weeks of break time from the end of the Illinois game until the return to campus that took place over the weekend, the Nittany Lions welcoming their early enrollees into the dorms, and now moving forward with something approximating a normal spring semester of activities.

For the time being, that will include winter workouts for the immediate future and, eventually, a spring practice session. However, Franklin acknowledged that the nine-month calendar that is the typical procedure for the program, understanding breaks and workout schedules and all of the elements that lead into a season, is somewhat loosely defined.

“Right now we're planning to have spring football, but we haven't been told that's a go yet. We have that on the calendar. How is recruiting going to impact that? You don't know where recruiting is going to go and when some decisions are going to be made by the NCAA and when some decisions are going to be made by the Big Ten,” Franklin said. “So it's harder to plan out when there are still questions out there. That's the challenge, but we're as planned out as we possibly can be, and I think that what we're gonna have to do a good job of is being flexible.

“I think that's something that we did a better job probably the second half of the season than we did early is how do you balance what you have to do from a health and welfare standpoint based on what the doctors are recommending? What do you have to do from a state of Pennsylvania, from a Penn State, from a Big Ten, from an NCAA perspective? And then how do you find that happy medium which allows you to still coach football, practice football, and do it at a high level. And I think as the season went on, we got better at that and we're going to have to continue to be flexible based on information as it comes.”

Asked for clarification as to whether or not a real possibility existed that Penn State wouldn’t be able to conduct a normal 15-practice spring session, Franklin said that nothing has been solidified in either direction from the larger organizational powers of the NCAA, the Big Ten, or even from the university’s administration itself.

“Nobody has come out and said it either way. And I guess what I'm saying is, what 2020 has taught me and I think has taught us all is that you're going to have to be prepared for what comes, especially when you're dealing with a pandemic. I think obviously after going through a season, it's easier to say that we can pull off a spring ball and do it the right way after already being through a season. But no one has said anything either way,” Franklin said. “But I know how this is, and I still see basketball programs opting out. I've seen that, people canceling their season. I think a few women's basketball programs have opted out and things like that. It's just hard to tell.

“It's hard to tell how the Big Ten is going to handle some of these things, how the NCAA is going to handle these things, but we're moving ahead and prepared and planning on doing it all. This has taught me a valuable lesson that we're gonna have to be prepared for whatever comes and we're gonna have to be flexible. So right now, we are planned from today, moving to training camp, as we normally would, until someone tells us differently.”



