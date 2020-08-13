It's been a pretty could couple of weeks for Penn State on the recruiting trail, and that streak may be about to continue. Blue White Illustrated's Ryan Snyder has the latest on a potential commitment, plus updates on offensive linemen Nolan Rucci and Diego Pounds .

INSIDE THE DEN: IS PENN STATE ON THE VERGE OF ANOTHER COMMITMENT?

