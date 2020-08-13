 Penn State Recruiting Notebook: Nittany Lions look to continue hot-streak on recruiting trail
Notebook: Is Penn State on the verge of another commitment?

The Nittany Lions may be closing in on another commitment

It's been a pretty could couple of weeks for Penn State on the recruiting trail, and that streak may be about to continue. Blue White Illustrated's Ryan Snyder has the latest on a potential commitment, plus updates on offensive linemen Nolan Rucci and Diego Pounds.

Penn State Nittany Lions Football Recruiting
James Franklin and Penn State's coaching staff have added three commitments in the past three weeks.

INSIDE THE DEN: IS PENN STATE ON THE VERGE OF ANOTHER COMMITMENT?

