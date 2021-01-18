We're just 16 days out from National Signing Day. Penn State has already signed 15 high school prospects in its Class of 2021, and in recent weeks, they've also added four incoming transfers. Although there are still potential transfers to monitor, we expect Penn State to sign a few more high school prospects, too.

Ryan Snyder has the latest on who to focus on in the weeks ahead!

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial