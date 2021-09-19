Notebook: In brutal battle, Penn State football continues redemptive arc

Penn State football improved to 3-0 on the season Saturday night with an electric 28-20 win against Auburn at Beaver Stadium. In a White Out atmosphere that once again lived up to its reputation, both the Nittany Lions and Tigers delivered a performance worthy of it all. Postgame news, notes, and observations from No. 10 Penn State’s 28-20 win against the No. 22 Tigers:

The Nittany Lions offered a response to every Auburn (or officiating) punch taken Saturday night. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

1) Response time

Forget the officiating crew for a moment. When evaluating Penn State’s performance Saturday night, the subtext under Sean Clifford’s solid play, Jahan Dotson’s spectacular catches, and the swarming Nittany Lion defense was an element that head coach James Franklin is likely to be exuberant over Sunday. For the second time in three games this season, his team found itself in a slugfest with a worthy opponent who showed no signs of relenting. Added on top of an officiating crew that had a tough night, to say the least, the Nittany Lions took every single setback and punch and offered a counter. While opportunities are certain to arise this season for Penn State to take care of business against lesser opponents, the early signs are there of a team that is very much equipped to gut out a win. “I think we got a tough-minded football team,” Franklin told reporters after the game. “Going on the road at Wisconsin, which is a tough place to play, we found a way to gut out a win there and we were able to do that again tonight against a good football team. “I think we have found ways to win different ways; week one, week two, week three. Obviously being tested early in the season like this, I think is going to be good and helpful. And we just going to have to build on it from there. But I'm pleased with where our football team is right now.” Surely, Penn State will welcome the chance to face an FCS program in unbeaten Villanova next week, but as Franklin continued, the process of continual development is very much in place for the Nittany Lions moving forward. “The good thing is, we're going to go in on Sunday and we're going to coach the heck out of this, all this film and the corrections. And really, if your processes are right, it shouldn't matter what the result was,” Franklin said. “There's a lot of things that we can get cleaned up and should get cleaned up, and good football teams do that while they're winning. They don't need a setback to do it.” Snap Counts & PFF Grades: Penn State vs. Auburn Where is Penn State football in the new AP, USA Today Coaches top 25 polls?

2) Making amends

The names and faces aren’t all exactly the same between Penn State’s 2020 season and the one it is now battling through. They never are. But so many of the critical pieces have carried over, not least of all with head coach James Franklin, that the storyline of the off-season - how the Nittany Lions would respond to a season gone completely awry - has very much come to fruition this year. And that is obviously not going away. No, this is not a revenge tour, Nittany Lions edition. But while the likes of Clifford, Franklin, and others have at times insisted on wanting to move on from talking about last season in interviews, they have not escaped the reality of talking about this year in redemptive terms; an opportunity to make right the perceptions that were placed upon the program and its players, fairly or not, given their 4-5 record for the year. “We had something to prove (this offseason),” Clifford said after the game. “Last year wasn’t us. Everybody knew that, and even if you didn’t, I’m hoping that we’re proving it now.” Similarly, when asked about Penn State’s red zone defensive effort this season, specifically in contrast to issues that might have existed in the Nittany Lions’ recent past, Franklin immediately directed the media’s attention to the anomaly that last year has proven to be. “It is what it is and I understand that, but I would hope when you guys make comparisons, you're making comparisons to the body of our work. And I think the body of our work's been pretty good,” Franklin said. “I think we have a really good mentality on defense. I think our leadership is really good. I think we're a mentally tough football team. I think we're a physically tough football team. “We give up some yards, but we make critical plays when it matters most. And we're able to either get turnovers or hold people to field goals more times than not… There's just really good evidence of disciplined football that I see in a lot of different areas that I'm proud of and we got to build on.”

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

3) Taking the under

It might not make anyone’s list of plays of the game Saturday night, but one particularly stood out when referenced against Franklin’s weekly radio appearance on Thursday. Asked about Clifford’s deep ball by a fan on the show, Franklin acknowledged that there had been some missed connections between the fifth-year senior quarterback and his receivers down the field this year. But, in the process of his explanation, he also revealed an insight that proved to be extremely important to his Nittany Lions’ opportunity to secure the win in the fourth quarter. Facing a second-and-12 with two minutes and change remaining in the game, in the shadow of their end zone, the Nittany Lions took a shot down the field to Jahan Dotson along the sideline. Having just barely avoided a safety on Noah Cain the play before, Penn State wasn’t looking for a game-breaker to seal the game as much as it was the ultimate result it helped deliver. “I make the argument I would rather (deep balls be) slightly underthrown than overthrown because an underthrown ball we can still attack it and most defensive backs can’t find the ball in the air and you’re either going to get the big play or the interference call,” he said. With Dotson and the Auburn DB locked in a hand battle along the sideline, the ball was left in a place in which Dotson could make a play on it and, consequently, drew the pass interference flag that would extend the offense’s possession for another roughly 90 seconds.

4) “The best in the country”

When asked about the offensive line that kept him from enduring a single sack on the night, Clifford didn’t leave any room for misinterpretation. A Nittany Lions’ OL that has shouldered its share of criticism and disappointment, the group put together its best performance of the season in front of an audience that had to recognize its quality. “I really believe they’re the best in the country and they showed it tonight on the national stage,” Clifford said. “It’s incredible to have an offensive line like that and it just brings me more confidence to sit down in the pocket and go through the progressions.” On the night, the Nittany Lions’ pass blocking checked out with a grade of 65.5 by PFF and 46.6 in run blocking, but Franklin largely concurred with the sentiment while offering that room for improvement still existed. “I thought they played really well,” Franklin said. “I think we could be a little bit more efficient in the running game. But I thought we were able to protect well tonight against a defense I think I can run.”

The spectacle of a White Out remains alive and well for Penn State football.

5) Whited Out