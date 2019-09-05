On Thursday, the Nittany Lions’ new wide receiver coach offered an updated evaluation of his position group on a conference call.

Upon arriving in State College in January, Gerad Parker quickly realized that he had a young, talented and “maybe underdeveloped” group of wide receivers.

1) While Justin Shorter has impressed and is listed at the top of the depth chart, fellow redshirt freshman Daniel George is making a push for playing time.



“Shorter really started hot [in fall camp],” Parker said. “George has really, really kind of taken off right now and is practicing really well, so it's a good, healthy competition where both guys need to grow.”



Shorter hauled in three catches for 36 yards in the season opener, with George recording a pair of catches for 28 yards. George said Tuesday that Shorter has started to make the most out of his 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame, while Nick Bowers told reporters Wednesday that Shorter’s confidence has “skyrocketed” since last season.



“I've got to allow them both to grow together, but also give them what they deserve and allow them to go out there and get production and play well,” Parker said, “so it's going to be a good conversation as the year goes on.”







2) When asked to name the offensive version of himself Wednesday, Jayson Oweh brought up Will Levis and Jahan Dotson.



“People don’t know but Jahan’s a freak,” Oweh said. “He just does little stuff that would make other people exert a lot of energy, but he just does it so smooth and nonchalant.”



Parker noted that while Dotson “doesn’t physically look like” Shorter or George, the sophomore wideout has gotten stronger and possesses a particular set of intangibles.



“You hate to use cliches, but he really does have a high football IQ,” Parker said. “He's got really good feet at the line of scrimmage to create separation and you throw that in with really good ball skills and a competitive nature to compete in tight quarters, and you've really got yourself a pretty savvy football player."







3) Parker said that he’s embraced a positive approach when addressing the Nittany Lions’ drop issues from a season ago.

“I think more than anything, it was just developing a culture of 'Here's how you fix it' as opposed to the big sigh of a negative response to the negative result,” Parker said.



“The whole key is I don’t want to be like a little league dad,” he continued. “Meaning, I’m up there trying to throw strikes on the pitcher’s mound, and the dad who’s screaming, ‘Throw strikes, son, throw strikes.’ Everybody knows that that kid is not up there throwing balls on purpose…These guys all have really good ball skills, so it's not a problem physically.”







4) Parker went on for a couple minutes about the impact of KJ Hamler’s infectious personality as the wideout takes on a bigger leadership role in his redshirt sophomore season.

“He's electric on the field and he's also electric off of it,” Parker said. “He's a little bit of a diva, in a good way. He is a high-personality, mouth always moving, got a big smile on his face and he's also got a big heart.



“He treats people the right way; he treats my kids first class - they love him - he treats my wife first class. She loves him. This kid's approach to life is a really, really positive thing and that's something that people want to be around. So for that reason, of course, his value in our room is huge because when he is that way, it's a very affecting thing in our room.”



Hamler led the Nittany Lions with four catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns against Idaho, with all four receptions going for longer than 20 yards.