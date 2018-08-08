Let’s take a look at some of the pertinent news and notes to come from Frankin’s session with the media, here:

The session, running nearly 15 minutes, offered up plenty of fodder as the Nittany Lions grow ever closer to the start of their 2018 season.

James Franklin met with reporters Wednesday night following the program’s fifth practice of the preseason at the Lasch Football Complex.

1) Franklin and the Penn State staff brought in the nation’s No. 5-ranked recruiting group for the Class of 2018, and naturally there is plenty of interest in how the new group has taken to its first preseason camp.



According to Franklin, the results so far are positive.

“I think this freshman class in general is really doing well and is really advanced. It doesn't seem too big for them,” he said.

Pointing out Jahan Dotson as having a lot of buzz right now, Franklin elaborated on the class as a whole as being more aggressive and more competitive than other classes might have been in the past.

“That’s not a knock on other classes. My point is most of these freshmen classes have to come in and they have to feel it out first. These guys are coming in - I think we had probably a little more guys at mid-semester and we probably had a little bit more guys in summer one so all those things factor into it,” said Franklin. “So right now there’s a large percentage of them that are competing at a pretty high level. I know they’ve been very respectful of the older guys in the program. I know the older guys have taken them under their wing. Our guys do a really good job culturally of helping the young guys out. So I’ve been very pleased with the freshman class, their mentality, their approach, body types, athleticism. I’ve been very impressed.”

2) Moving on to the position battles that are of the most interest for the program through the preseason.

First, Franklin indicated that Jon Holland has done “some nice things” and has “been the most consistent” among the tight ends. So while Nick Bowers and Danny Dalton have also done “nice things,” Franklin seemed to hint that Holland has the edge at this early stage in the preseason.

“(I’ve) been very pleased with his blocking, things like that. He’s always been a guy who can make plays in the passing game but he’s really doing a good job for us when it comes to the run game and blocking. I’ve been really pleased with him and his maturity. It’s been good,” said Franklin.

Penn State’s situation at linebacker, meanwhile, is one that Franklin has been adamant might take on a variety of shapes and continues to evolve with plenty of formidable challengers for minutes.

Jan Johnson, Cam Brown, Micah Parsons, and Jesse Luketa all earned mentions from Franklin. Then, right on cue in saying he doesn’t want to leave anyone out, he turned to reinstated, veteran linebacker Manny Bowen.

“Manny has looked really, really good,” said Franklin. “He’s obviously one of our most experienced, older veteran guys.

“I do think we have a bunch of guys who are contributing and doing some really good things at that position.”

Additionally, Franklin noted that the two other big question marks, defensive tackle and kicker, are also starting to produce real answers.

“I felt like defensive tackle, as you guys know, and kicker and linebacker, they are probably our biggest areas for questions. D-tackle I feel like right now we’re farther ahead than I thought we’d be at this point right now. I kind of feel better about our linebacker situation and these four freshmen kickers are doing phenomenal right now. Those are our four question marks going in and I feel like we’re starting to answer them.”

3) Franklin offered up some of his first public comments on the move of Michal Menet to center and Connor McGovern over to guard on a more permanent basis this preseason.

“Right now I think (Menet) is really helping us by the way he’s playing at center with a lot of confidence. He has tremendous athleticism,” said Franklin. “I actually think Connor moving to guard plays to his strengths a little bit as well. Obviously that’s still a battle going on but right now but I think we’re getting pretty comfortable with Menet at center and with Connor, who is a little bit bigger of a guy, at guard for us. Menet maybe has a little bit more quickness, so I think that’s a nice little combination right now and he’s doing really well.”