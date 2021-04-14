Penn State head coach James Franklin and offensive line assistant Phil Trautwein met with the media via Zoom Wednesday evening following the Nittany Lions’ final midweek practice session of the spring. With Saturday's final spring practice at Beaver Stadium, with limited student and family attendance, Franklin offered his perspective on a variety of subjects ranging from the progress made in the program this spring to some of the players that have emerged in recent weeks. Let’s get right into the relevant news and notes items to emerge from the session with Franklin, here: Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

1) Should we start with the quarterbacks? Yes. Of course we should. Asked about the progress made this spring, areas that he’s pleased with, against the progress that is still needed and could be used, Franklin immediately pointed to the quarterback position and the stress that has befallen Ta’Quan Roberson and early enrollee Christian Veilleux. Given the departures of Will Levis to Kentucky and Micah Bowens to Oklahoma this past winter, the Nittany Lions have needed to rely on the redshirt sophomore and true freshman as the primary backups to Sean Clifford. “Losing some quarterbacks, it's put Ta'Quan and Veilleux in a situation where they're getting a bunch of reps and got a lot of responsibility and a lot on their plate. So that's been something, that work not only this spring, but then also going into the summer, is going to be important,” Franklin said. “Not only do we (need to) feel good about our starter but also clearly the backup. That probably jumps out to me.”

2) The intriguing question still to be answered by Penn State is whether or not the program will be able to bring in a quarterback that fits the program this offseason to help supplant that depth. Already acknowledging publicly that the ideal match would come from a quarterback that bridges the gap in eligibility between Clifford and Roberson. Though not coming back to double down on the original assessment that affirmed the program’s interest in bringing in a transfer quarterback this spring, Franklin did acknowledge the parameters in which the Nittany Lions will likely work. “I think for us pretty much at every position, we're going to be open to it,” Franklin said. “I think what happens is, you kind of have the first wave of the transfer portal. I think there's going to be probably two more waves. You're gonna have a post-spring ball transfer portal situation as well. And then you may have even right before the season starts, a few guys. “So we're going to constantly stay aware of it and monitoring it, and if it's somebody that we think that makes us better, then we're going to look at it hard. For us, I think it always helps if it's a young man that you have a pre-existing relationship with him and his family, that you recruited them on the front end, so you know a lot about him. That just helps. But that doesn't have to always be the case.”

James Franklin had high praise for Kalen King's performance this spring.

3) Beyond the uncertainty of the quarterback position, Franklin did highlight as an area of significance the performance of Penn State’s secondary this spring, particularly thanks to the contributions of two newcomers to the cornerbacks' room. “Our secondary, I thought we had a chance to be good, but the additions of Johnny Dixon and Kalen King have changed things,” Franklin said. “I think we got a lot more guys that we can play with and win with.” Continuing, Franklin drew attention to arguably his biggest compliment of the spring session in his evaluation of King. “Kalen King is probably the most advanced freshman that we have had since we've been here, in terms of his ability to practice, compete, both physically and mentally. He's doing well,” Franklin said. “You'd come to practice and you wouldn't think that.” Franklin also noted his satisfaction with the contributions and fits of the four incoming transfers to the program that have participated this spring in Dixon, Derrick Tangelo, Arnold Ebiketie, and John Lovett. “The transfers that we have gotten have been really good, athletic fits for us, but they've also been really good cultural fits as well,” Franklin said. “They're great guys. I think you guys are gonna enjoy getting to know them. They've been really good.”

4) Moving to the offensive line, not coincidentally given the interview availability of Trautwein shortly after his appearance with the media, Franklin once again noted the true meshing that the new assistant has had with the unit. Establishing strong relationships on a personal level with his players, Trautwein’s impact as a teacher of the position has also been tremendous, Franklin said. “His experience as a college player, not a highly recruited high school player, but a college player that was able to compete at a high level and win a national championship, get drafted,” Franklin said. “And I mean this with all the respect in the world... but I think a lot of his success was based on technique and fundamentals that he kind of worked himself into a player. And those same lessons that allowed him to play in the NFL probably longer than he should have, he's able to use those with the guys. And I think our guys respect that… it just gives him credibility with them. So I think that's been a real positive.” Further, Franklin reiterated a point he’d made earlier this spring, that the introduction of Mike Yurcich’s new offense has not required a huge learning curve for Penn State’s offensive line. “A lot of the terminology and the communication… they're the same plays, so how we communicate, who we're blocking, and how we're blocking them, has not changed a whole lot,” Franklin said. “I think they have a chance to take a step from last year and start to develop into one of the strengths on our team.”

5) In the same vein, before he concluded his thoughts on the offensive line, Franklin also highlighted the performance of fourth-year lineman Bryce Effner this spring. “I would describe him as the light has come on for him,” Franklin said. “He creates position flexibility at tackle, guard, and center. Probably tackle and center as much as anything. We had a guy twist an ankle the other day in practice and Bryce had to go in at center and did a damn good job. “So, he's a guy that we always felt like had the body we were looking for, and athleticism we were looking for, but just was still putting it all together. And he's in a great place right now. There's a lot of people talking about Bryce and excited about his future.”

