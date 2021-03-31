Now midway through their third week of spring practices, the Nittany Lions once again met with the media post-practice Wednesday in the form of head coach James Franklin and receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield. Another opportunity to offer perspective on the progress being made within the program coming off a disappointing 4-5 campaign in 2020, Franklin and Stubblefield offered their perspectives on the players making an impact this spring, ongoing COVID protocols, a look ahead to recruiting in June, and much, much more. Let’s get right into the relevant news and notes items to emerge from the session, here

1) Dropping names Franklin offered a detailed rundown of the names and faces making a strong impression on him this spring on both sides of the ball. Explaining his rationale for the players he chose, that newcomers to the program have an advantage in drawing attention in that it’s the staff’s first time seeing them, and that seniors or veteran players back with the program have a visible, extra motivation, Franklin first drew reporters’ attention to transfers Arnold Ebiketie and Johnny Dixon. “We call him AK. He kind of stood out in winter workouts,” Franklin said. “I would say Johnny Dixon has stood out on the football field. He had to kind of figure out the winter workouts and work through that part of it, but he’s stood out on the football field.” Past those two, Franklin also noted the initial positive reviews for Kalen King at corner, Rasheed Walker (“practicing the way he needs to practice to be the type of player that he wants to be”), Mike Miranda, the tight ends and running backs, P.J. Mustipher, Jaquan Brisker, Tariq Castro-Fields, and quarterback Sean Clifford (“On a mission... I’ve seen a lot of growth from him.”). “It’s probably the group of young guys that you’re evaluating for the first time that stand out to you, and they’re the seniors that came back for a reason and they’re kind of on a mission,” Franklin said. “They’re probably the guys that stand out to you the most.”

2) A return to “normal?” Reiterating that he’s living in an apartment above his garage as his daughters, Addi and Shola, and his wife, Fumi, live in their State College area home, Franklin said that the latest COVID-19 updates regarding vaccinations don’t create much of an immediate impact for him or the football program as a whole. However, Franklin did point to the summertime as a hopeful point from which the program can begin to “get back to some form of normalcy. But what that is, a new normal or what, I'm not completely sure yet, but I think that's what we're all working really hard to hopefully get back to.” Stubblefield, meanwhile, was asked how recruiting is beginning to shape up with official visits publicly announced for some of the program’s top Class of 2022 recruits. Acknowledging the inability to know precisely how it’ll play out, Stubblefield did indicate that, at least in terms of recruiting, “normalcy” might begin to appear in some variety in June. “Everything’s still up in the air. They still got the dead period in place until the end of May, but it sounds like it seems like things are headed in the direction where we would have a normal June,” Stubblefield said. “So we are planning on having guys on campus. We are planning on hopefully having some official visits. “But you just never know. You almost have to plan for a little bit of everything. You got to plan for no official visits, or official visits in June, or official visits in July, so you’re just hoping we open up, we open up safely, we’re doing things the right way, we’re keeping everybody safe while trying to get the best experience for those recruits that want to see what Penn State is about.”

Johnny Dixon has caught Franklin’s attention this spring. (Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics)

3) Tempo, tempo, tempo The comment that has been attached to just about everything regarding new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s installation this spring has come with the word “tempo” prominently involved. According to Franklin, that’s no accident and something that can easily be read between the lines as to his wish list in the past that hasn’t always come to fruition with his offensive play-callers. “Tempo is a weapon. If you don’t have true tempo in your offense, it’s hard to get your defense ready for it,” Franklin said. “And to be honest with you, we’ve never been tempo. We’ve been no-huddle and we’ve been look look, but we’ve never really been (tempo).” Asked about the impact Yurcich has had early in his tenure with the program, Stubblefield offered yet another indicator that Penn State’s players have taken well to the system and, maybe more important, the style of coach that Yurcich represents on the staff. “Our guys love it. They love the energy he brings in,” Stubblefield said. “He’s teaching the guys to also have some fire to them. He’s teaching the guys that we as coaches aren’t going to always be able to give you that juice. You got to sometimes bring your own juice and he’s helping the offense learn how to do that as well.”

4) Defensive ends-game For Penn State’s projected starting defensive ends, Franklin has a particular goal in mind for Adisa Isaac and Ebiketie this offseason. Pleased with both players, crediting their athleticism, explosiveness, length, and maturity, Franklin said that he’d like to see “a few more pounds of lean muscle mass” on both players by the time the 2021 season arrives. “You’d like to see them, come next season, be in the mid to high 250s, so that they can play the complete season over 250 pounds,” Franklin said. “I think both of them have a history of losing weight as the season goes on, for them to be the every-down defensive ends that we need them to be. But we've been pleased with them.”

5) Incoming, freshman receivers With both Franklin and Stubblefield tackling a variety of questions about Penn State’s lineup of receivers looking to make an impact this spring, Stubblefield’s attention was also directed to three who aren’t yet on campus. Welcoming Lonnie White, Liam Clifford, and late-addition Harrison Wallace to the program this summer, Stubblefield said his expectation is for all three players to “come in and compete for a job,” which he also maintained is the expectation for every recruit, every year. Then, he provided potentially the most detailed personnel analysis yet of Wallace. “Trey Wallace, he was a late guy, but he checked the boxes,” Stubblefield said, drawing attention to the prospect’s basketball highlights. “That joker is jumping out of the gym. He’s over there dunking on people. I would not want to defend him on the basketball court. When you see those things on the basketball court, you can see it easily translate onto the football field. “He’s hungry, he has great hands. That’s one thing that a lot of people don’t really evaluate when you look at high school receivers, how well did they catch the ball? Everybody wants to see what the 40 is, what their vertical is, well I want to see if that joker is going to catch the gosh darn ball. He does that and he does that in a variety of different ways. All three of them, Lonnie, Liam, and Trey, they have demonstrated that at a very high level in their senior campaign.”