Let's get right into the relevant news and notes items to emerge from the session with Franklin, here.

Closing in on the final practices of the spring session, Franklin and Scott both offered their perspectives on a variety of subjects.

1) Linebackers were arguably the most talked-about element of Franklin’s session on Wednesday, so we’ll spend the most time with them here.

Beginning with a question about Curtis Jacobs, which was followed shortly thereafter by a question about Brandon Smith, plus a question about the King brothers Kobe and Kalen sandwiched in between, Franklin had plenty to say about the individuals within the unit as well as the group as a whole.

We’ll start with his response about Smith.

“Brandon has always had a tremendous amount of ability. He's a guy with tremendous length and speed,” Franklin said. “Obviously when he gets there, he gets there and he's got a nasty demeanor to him and is a physical player. We've seen some big hits already out of him in his short career.”

Explaining that the progression of Smith from boundary to now, his position at the Will this spring, Franklin noted that Smith’s overall understanding of both outside linebacker spots, as well as that of the defense, is as full as it has been.

“I think he has got a really good understanding of not just those positions but our defense as a whole,” Franklin said. “He is working into being a leader for us right now. He's in our offices all the time… He's exactly what you want in terms of a guy that came in as a highly recruited guy, highly regarded, contributed for us as a freshman, and each semester and each year, he continues to take the next step and grow.”





2) Moving onto Jacobs, who is presently slated to start at the Sam opposite Smith, Franklin said strides have been made from his debut season as a Nittany Lion.

“Curtis was able to gain some experience last year and right now he's playing like a confident guy that gained some valuable experience last year,” Franklin said, adding that Jacobs’ performance creates the ability to move Smith to the boundary. “We've been pleased with his athleticism in space, and he seems to continue to get more confident out there on the field. I've been very, very pleased with him and if we were playing this Saturday, those two guys would be starting at either outside backer spot based on today.

“I think those two guys have a chance to make our Linebacker U, from a historical perspective, make all those former linebackers and our fans proud, the way they're going about it. And then obviously with Ellis and Jesse, we feel really good.”





3) Also at linebacker, and in the secondary, Franklin shared his initial impressions of Kobe and Kalen King in their first months at Penn State.

And, the early feedback is overwhelmingly positive for both players.

“They've just so mature. Their approach has been so mature in terms of how to prepare physically and mentally; how to compete. It's been really impressive,” Franklin said, noting the frequency with which he sees both guys at the Lasch Building working, even over weekends. “They're approaching it the right way, that I think is going to allow them to compete at a very high level this summer for playing time on defense, on special teams.

“We knew both were good, but both have probably come in better than we anticipated, especially from an approach and a maturity standpoint.”