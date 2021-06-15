 Penn State football expecting another busy week on the recruiting trail
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-15 07:12:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Notebook: Five scholarship prospects expected to visit this week

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

We're now halfway through one of the busiest months ever on the recruiting trail, and Penn State's momentum has shown no signs of letting up. On Tuesday, we're expecting seven prospects to be on campus, followed by at least four more later in the week. Out of that group, nearly half of them already hold a scholarship offer from the coaching staff. Subscrbers can join Ryan Snyder inside The Lions Den for the latest on who all we're expecting to visit Penn State between now and the weekend.

Penn State football will host recruits to campus this week.
Head coach James Franklin scouts prospects during a camp in 2019.

INSIDE THE DEN: EXPECTED VISITOR LIST FOR JUNE 15-17

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}