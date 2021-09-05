Notebook: Faith rewarded in Penn State win at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. - Penn State’s jubilation following its 16-10 win against No. 12 Wisconsin Saturday was plain to see. Nittany Lion head coach James Franklin joked with reporters during his post-game press conference, some of the players themselves did literal backflips on the field as time expired on the clock, and players, both offensive and defensive, wore smiles painted on their faces. A sense of relief at the win, a righting of the poor start that marred the 2020 season, was not the right adjective for the program, though. Winners after an imperfect performance, the Nittany Lions were grateful, confident, and determined to improve upon it as they progress past the much-anticipated opener into the rest of their 2021 campaign. Postgame news, notes, and observations from No. 19 Penn State’s upset win at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday:

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford produced a second half offensive breakout.

1) Don't panic

One of the major talking points after the game from Penn State’s offensive players was somewhat predictable: Halftime adjustments. What did Mike Yurcich say after struggling to produce much of anything offensively in the first half? What approach did Sean Clifford take? How would the group respond to its lackluster effort? The adjustments were less the story than the attitude that took the Nittany Lion offense into that moment in the first place, though. And what became overwhelmingly clear in the postgame is that not only was there no panic about Penn State’s lack of points, there was also an overriding sense of confidence that the potential shown throughout the spring and preseason would come to fruition when the opportunity arrived. So when Jahan Dotson was asked if the offense had been frustrated at all, his response was resolute. “Not at all,” he said. “When we came in here, the energy was great. This team, we’re so close that we won’t allow ourselves to get down. When we see someone down, we’re picking each other up. “This team is just so close, the camaraderie is crazy on this team. It’s a plus to this team. We got a lot of veterans, we got a lot of guys who were vocal, stepped up in the locker room, just keeping each other in the game.”

2) Nil-nil

Asked about the circumstances going into halftime, Rasheed Walker put a slightly different light on Penn State’s zero-spot on the scoreboard. Though the Nittany Lions had only one first down and allowed Clifford to be sacked once, reaching Wisconsin’s side of the field just once in the offense’s 22 total first-half plays, Walker pointed out the counterbalance: Wisconsin also had zero points at the half. “I think another reason why nobody was really stressing in the locker room is the score was still 0-0,” Walker said. “It was still clean and there was still a lot of football to play. So it was just about who was going to impose their will the best and who wanted it more.” Responding to the tune of 254 yards, 10 first downs, a 2-of-6 mark on third-down conversions, and most important, 16 points, that nod went to the Nittany Lions. Combined with Penn State’s collective self-confidence offensively that its time was coming, the group realized the areas in which it could improve. “We were kind of beating ourselves a little bit. I know that’s what Coach Stubbs was preaching to us. We just had to stay in it and make plays. Whenever our number was called, we just had to make plays and we were able to do so in the second half,” Dotson said, finishing as Penn State’s leading receiver with five catches for 102 yards and a score. “Going into halftime, we knew that we hadn’t played our best football yet and we were able to come out, use some tempo a little bit to give us a boost forward.”

3) Don't stop believing

Speaking of tempo and offense, Penn State’s devotion to Yurcich is stronger now than it’s ever been following Saturday’s win. Take this reaction from Dotson talking about Yurcich’s ability to find solutions, which proved to be pretty important in the Nittany Lions’ win considering the first-half drought offensively: “He’s literally a mastermind,” Dotson said. “He has an answer for every situation we’re in. He said in the locker room that he’s got us and we had his back. We knew he was going to put us in great situations to make plays, and that’s what he did.” This is more anecdotal reflection than anything, but this is all starting to sound quite a bit like the postgame quotes from Penn State in 2016/2017. Now, obviously, James Franklin much preferred his team getting out to a hot start and staying hot, but that “second-half team” element from those seasons was defining in many ways. Penn State didn’t always come out firing, but the underlying sense within the program during games was always that Joe Moorhead and his offense would explode at some point, and that tended to be what happened in the third and fourth quarters. If this quote wasn’t from Sean Clifford, you could swear I pulled this from the Trace McSorley archive: “He’s a really good coach. He didn’t blink an eye. He just told us, ‘it’s just a matter of time.’ And that’s really how this is,” Clifford said. “As long as you can keep it close, it doesn’t matter. It could be the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter. I mean, you saw how fast we moved the ball. You saw once we get hot, we get hot, and now we just gotta roll with it from what we did in the second half.” Penn State fans, get your Dramamine ready on Saturdays.

4) Together forever

One thing I touched on Friday that was an easier storyline for this team to tell before it started playing games necessarily than after was about its closeness. Well, no surprise here, but two things really emerged from Saturday to that end. One, getting through the game itself with a win demanded it. Otherwise, no way Penn State doesn’t have some of the resentment that started to bubble through when one side of the ball is doing all of the heavy lifting. “I just know today, the defense had our back in the first half, so we were just grateful to be able to come out with a clean slate,” Walker said. “The score was 0-0. No one was really stressing. We knew the defense was going to have our backs so that just gave us more opportunity to do what we had to do.” Two, however strongly this Penn State team felt about each other going into the game, to have been able to get through that experience relying on that closeness is going to yield even more dividends. “It feels different from any team I’ve been on in my life. This team is ridiculous,” Dotson said. “We’re so close, it’s crazy. I love all these guys to death.”

Penn State head coach James Franklin improved to 6-2 in season openers with the 16-10 win at Wisconsin. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

5) The two most important stats in football

Finally, for all of the drama that Saturday’s game contained, the bottom line reading of Penn State’s win and Wisconsin’s loss is pretty simple in the eyes of James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. There were three turnovers for Wisconsin. There were none for Penn State. Wisconsin had only one play in the pass or ground game exceeding 20 yards. Penn State had five. Given Clifford’s most recent experience with turnovers, truly the defining element of his 2020 season, that he was able to personally walk out of Camp Randall Stadium without having thrown an interception or coughed up a fumble, nor did any of his teammates, was significant. “It was big. I think the turnover battle is always one of the deciding factors and that’s personally one of the things that I focused on a lot in the offseason,” Clifford said. “So to have zero turnovers as an offense and zero interceptions for myself, I’m really proud of that number.” So too was Franklin. Doubling down on a philosophy that has guided his tenure at Penn State, Franklin returned to his statement from Thursday night’s radio show after the game. Claiming that Penn State has won 97 percent of the games it has played when it wins both the turnover and explosive play battle, Franklin said those elements were prioritized but could be improved upon even more moving forward. “We talk about them all the time,” Franklin said. “I think we could have had a few more turnovers, we had a couple dropped interceptions, and I think we could have had some more explosive plays as well. But we won those two battles. and they're always significant; the two most important stats in football.”