Notebook: Previewing Penn State's Monster Recruiting Weekend

With 25 prospects currently committed when you include Harvard offensive lineman Spencer Rolland, Penn State still finds itself in what I would describe as "wait and see mode" for its 2022 class.

Don't get me wrong, if Andre Roye wants to commit next week, or some of the guys coming in for official visits, they'll likely accept, but Penn State's staff would also love for more time to figure out their attrition numbers before they continue adding to an already stacked class. It usually doesn't work that way, however.

Speaking of transfers, I did speak with sources about the new rule that you probably read about this week in regards to going over the 25 scholarship allotment to replace players who transfer out.

The simple answer is that it shouldn't impact Penn State all that much. They were already allowed to go over 25 this year because of backdated early enrollees over the years, but this rule, if everything falls right and they have the typical attrition that we've become used to seeing, could potentially allow them to fit one more player over the number that I've been projecting for months now. For those unaware, I've been thinking 26 high school players, plus Rolland. I would still lean towards 27 being the number, but 28 now could be the absolute max if everything falls into place. The main takeaway though is that it shouldn't impact Penn State much. Maybe one more if things fall perfectly.