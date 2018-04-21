It was a 21-10 victory for the Blue team over White in Penn State's annual spring scrimmage Saturday, but as is often the case, the score tells little of the story. So what's the news to come from this year's Blue-White Game? Let's take a look.

QB McSorley required to play most of first half

It wasn't necessarily a chosen scenario, but they ran with it anyway. Playing most of the first half, starting quarterback Trace McSorley led the blue team with 41 rushing yards while completing 10 of 14 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. Had it not been for a couple injuries behind him, however, the rising senior likely wouldn't have played much, if any at all. With backup Tommy Stevens in a boot for most of the spring, head coach James Franklin revealed in his postgame press conference that Sean Clifford likewise had battled a minor injury recently. Clifford toughed it out – he completed 4 of 8 passes for 58 yards and one TD – but he didn't play nearly as much as he otherwise would have. Said Franklin, "If Clifford hadn't tweaked his hamstring, you would've seen very little of Trace." Instead, they opted to go with the first-stringer in order to smoothly operate the offense and ensure that the 10 others players on the field got sufficient reps within the offense. "We also want to be able to evaluate other offensive players, so having Trace in there helps with that," Franklin added. "Our guys do a really good job of understanding how to practice and stay away from our quarterbacks." That allowed McSorley to find the groove that he left behind in the Fiesta Bowl in January, and it was a welcome sight when he found freshman Mac Hippenhammer in the touchdown for the game's first score. "It was awesome to get back into the end zone, to get that feeling again," McSorley said. "It was a huge confidence booster for him getting open and getting a touchdown. As a young guy getting a first taste of a touchdown is big."



Now running with the starters, OG Menet among team's most improved

What was once a battle for the starting spot at right guard is gradually being locked down my redshirt sophomore Micahl Menet. He played every snap there with the first-team Saturday, helping lead the Blue squad to 113 yards rushing with one touchdown. Afterward Franklin described Menet as "probably one of our more improved players in our program from the end of the season until now." For Menet, who has battled nagging injuries since arriving on campus two summers ago, it's a welcome destination. "I think it's awesome for me to see everything coming together," he said. "I think a big part of that is there's such competition in our group right now. I think that pushes everyone every day and I think that's where it has brought me to where I am, as far as my technique, because I know have it bring my best every day. It feels good to be that guy right now who is part of the starting five." He is not limited solely to the right guard spot, however, and that, Franklin added, is what makes Menet a valuable contributor to Penn State's offensive line. Now that he's shown to be more "durable," Menet has also shown that he can handle a variety of roles. "He has the ability to play all three inside positions, left and right guard as well as center," Franklin added. "We think he may have a really bright future at the center position with his quickness. He creates flexibility."

Heading into the spring redshirt sophomore CJ Thorpe was viewed as Menet's primary competition for the starting spot. Thorpe wasn't mentioned by Franklin his press conference, but the coach said he had hoped to see more from the entire OL on the white team against the starting defensive line.



CB McPhearson a standout on defense for White team

Franklin lamented in his press conference how he would have liked to see a more competitive effort from the White squad's offensive line against the starting defensive line, but there was one White player in particular who earned the first shoutout from Franklin during his opening statement. "The guy who stood out to me was Zechariah McPhearson," Franklin said. "I thought he made a bunch of plays and played with a bunch of confidence so it was great to see that." McPhearson's official stat line finished as two tackles and three pass breakups but he was all over the place for the White defense. When he learned that he'd be playing for the White team, McPhearson said he embraced the opportunity to go against McSorley for the first half, rather than be disappointed that he wasn't running with the starters. McPhearson emphasized how deep the secondary is on Penn State's roster currently and acknowledged how he's in a battle for more playing time behind the starters against guys like Tariq Castro-Fields, Donovan Johnson and Jabari Butler. Against McSorley and then Clifford, McPhearson, a rising redshirt sophomore, showed that, although he wasn't on the Blue team – which Franklin described as the players who are "legitimately" in the conversation to play on Saturdays – that he's still in the mix for playing time. That can come at either cornerback position, although on Saturday McPhearson started out at the boundary. "We cross-train, so today I started out at the boundary every series," McPhearson said. "Then whatever way the ball goes after that we just go to whichever side. ... I feel like I can play both very very well." On Saturday, he did just that.



Big recruiting weekend a demand on coaching stuff

Penn State hosted 10 official visitors for Saturday's Blue-White Game in addition to another 160 recruits who were on campus for unofficial visits. With many of them watching Franklin's postgame press conference above the media room from the recruit lounge, Franklin took a moment to describe the complications that now arise with the new recruiting rule, which allows prospects to take official visits during the spring. "I think we had 160 recruits here unofficially," he said. "We had a number of kids on official visits and we have to show all these kids how important they are to our program. On top of that we have to run our program and develop our own players, so it's a challenge." One that he argued forces the hand of college football programs to hire even larger staffs to balance the load that a weekend like this one brings. And now that spring football has concluded, the recruiting responsibilities don't get any easier. Starting next week the spring evaluation begins for high school prospects. Franklin said most of his coaching staff will be hitting the road on Tuesday and Wednesday with a select few starting their travels on Monday.



Injuries