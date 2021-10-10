Notebook: Defense delivers for Penn State football in 23-20 loss at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Penn State suffered its first loss of the 2021 season Saturday afternoon when it dropped a 23-20 decision at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium. And it was not without controversy. Losing multiple players to injury, and more to injury timeouts that were booed roundly by fans and others in the stadium, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin was hot about the loss and his program’s treatment. He also, of course, acknowledged that he has his own issues to deal with as his Nittany Lions now head into a bye weekend before returning to action on Oct. 23 for a home date with Illinois. Here’s a look at a handful of the big news, notes, and observations to come out of the game:

1) Return to form?

The first and most pressing concern for Penn State is undoubtedly the health of quarterback Sean Clifford. Firing a third-and-7 pass to tight end Brenton Strange early in the third quarter, his Nittany Lions already owning a 14-3 lead with another opportunity to score, the senior signal-caller took a wicked hit. Alone in the backfield, Clifford unloaded a pass with Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell running free to pound him to the turf. Getting up gingerly from the sequence, Clifford would exit the game at the 12:34 mark in the second quarter and wouldn’t return to the playing field. Ultimately returning in a t-shirt and his game pants, with no helmet, Clifford didn’t show obvious signs of the specificity of his injury and Franklin provided no elaboration in postgame injury regarding the nature of the injury or its prognosis. However, when asked about the potential need for Penn State’s offense to rally around backup Ta’Quan Roberson, left tackle Rasheed Walker offered this of Clifford: "We’re pretty sure he’s going to be good." The only comment to interject either optimism or pessimism toward Clifford’s health and immediate future availability, Walker certainly understands the importance of his potential return. Completing 15 of 25 passes for 146 yards with two interceptions, plus three carries for 36 yards and a touchdown on the ground, Clifford guided the Nittany Lions to a 17-3 advantage only to see that reversed, 20-3, the rest of the way in his absence.

2) Heart of a Lion

With little to no help and a cascade of momentum working against it, Penn State’s defensive unit almost held up Saturday. Allowing just 110 yards on the ground on 45 carries, an average of just 2.4 yards per carry, the Nittany Lions kept holding off the Hawkeyes from cashing in on a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. Only then, a 44-yard completion from quarterback Spencer Petras to tight end Nico Ragaini for a touchdown, did the hosts finally retake a lead it had relinquished in the first quarter. “Overall, I thought our defense played their hearts out,” Franklin said. In the process, Penn State also consistently played from a disadvantage in field position. Having to take the field against an Iowa offensive unit that began with the ball at midfield, the Penn State 44, Iowa’s 45, the Penn State 40, and the Penn State 11 in the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions were unfazed by the challenge. “It’s tough, but it doesn’t bother us,” defensive end Arnold Ebiketie said. “We come out to the field with the mindset that we’re the best defense out there, so it doesn’t matter where they start, we just gotta stop them.”

3) The real debut

In two years before his unplanned entrance into the Nittany Lions’ clash with Iowa, Ta’Quan Roberson had not seen much game action. A third-stringer to backup Will Levis in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons, taking a redshirt as a first-year performer at Penn State while appearing in just one game and making only one pass attempt, Roberson followed it with another season of sparing use. That sparing use was not entirely by Penn State’s design, however. Hurt in practice during the 2020 season, Roberson was said to have missed at least a month of practices as the Nittany Lions slogged through the 4-5 campaign, only to see his first game action in the final matchup of the year with Illinois. In that appearance, Roberson came on in relief in the final minutes of the fourth quarter without throwing a single pass. Even so, after progressing through the program’s spring practices as the clear No. 2 behind Clifford, absorbing new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s offense in the process, Roberson began preseason camp with optimism about his preparedness for the season ahead. “I’m very confident,” Roberson said in August. “I’m confident because we had this offense in the spring, we learned it in the spring, and we had all summer to work everything out and build chemistry with the receivers and the O-line, so I'm very confident.” Roberson’s mentality entering the ’21 season aside, his appearance Saturday came under far less-than-ideal circumstances. Struggling to land on the same page as his offensive line and unit teammates, Roberson completed just 7 of 20 passes for 34 yards with an interception and oversaw eight false start penalties during his game action, many of which came deep in Penn State’s territory to further the Lions’ field position woes. “Ta'Quan getting his first real game experience backed up on the one-yard line, two-yard line multiple times did not make it an ideal situation for a guy getting his first significant time,” Franklin said. “We didn't have an issue with crowd noise until we lost Sean. We're responsible for all of it. We use the same system with Sean as we did with Ta'Quan. It didn't work.”

4) Licking wounds

For as much as Clifford’s absence dictated the complexion of the rest of the game, and is likely to impact the Nittany Lions moving forward, his wasn’t the only injury sustained. According to Franklin, who has a firm policy to not talk about injury specifics unless announcing season-ending injuries, the Nittany Lions saw Clifford, P.J. Mustipher, John Lovett, Devyn Ford, and Johnathan Sutherland also injured. “Losing Cliff, PJ, Lovett, Ford, and Sutherland was significant in the game,” Franklin said. “But it's a next man up mentality and we weren't ready for that on the road. We did not do a good job and that starts with me.” In addition to those injuries, each forced to the sideline in street clothes after their injuries, the Nittany Lions also saw on-field injury timeouts to assist D’Von Ellies, safety Jaquan Brisker, and receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith all through the course of the game.

5) Looking ahead

For as much as Franklin’s week-by-week, game-by-game approach has dictated the tone of the program throughout his tenure, one theme quickly emerged in postgame interviews among the Nittany Lions. As evidenced on social media afterward, Penn State is determined to meet the Hawkeyes again this season in the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis. “Hopefully we can probably see these guys later in the season,” said left tackle Rasheed Walker. “But we just gotta take this on the chin and just learn from it.” NFL running back Saquon Barkley agreed with the sentiment.