Notebook: Coordinators Preview 2019 Season
Before Penn State’s media day began, Ricky Rahne got an excited text message from his son. The younger Rahne had been playing Madden 20, and in his first game, playing as the Steelers, he had won 109-0 over the Bengals. The elder Rahne didn’t find that result very satisfying and suggested to his son that perhaps the game’s settings needed some fine-tuning.
“I told him, having a challenge is exciting,” Rahne said. “When you walk through life and everything is handed to you, that’s not exciting and that’s not rewarding.”As he prepares for his second season as Penn State’s offensive coordinator, Rahne is facing just such a challenge. Record-setting quarterback Trace McSorley is gone, and the players who are vying to replace him – redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford and redshirt freshman Will Levis – have amassed a combined total of seven career passing attempts. In addition, as Rahne and his fellow coaches work on choosing a starter, they must also groom true freshmen Michael Johnson Jr. and Ta’Quan Roberson, one of whom will be the third-teamer and will have to be prepared to play if the Lions suffer any injuries at the position.
“Obviously, being around a guy like Trace and watching his development over five years was rewarding,” Rahne said. “But being able to coach guys like Clifford and Levis and the two young guys, Michael Johnson Jr. and Ta’Quan and being around a guy like Michael Shuster, who provides an unbelievable amount of value in that room, it’s extremely rewarding every day I’m in there. Those guys are very coachable and quite frankly, it’s been a lot of fun.”
Rahne said that the competition between Clifford and Levis has been spirited, but he added that they have been mutually supportive.
“They’re very good friends, so they help each other, which I think is incredibly important,” he said. “We had a quote up today that ‘we’ always supersedes ‘me,’ and those guys really buy into that. It’s still about the quarterback position playing well, not about fighting each other. Because ultimately, they are the leader of the offense, and where that leadership takes us is how far we’re going to go.”
Rahne and fellow Penn State coordinators Brent Pry and Joe Lorig followed James Franklin to the podium at media day. Here’s a sampling of what they had to say:
• Picking a quarterback isn’t the only task that Penn State will need to accomplish this month if it’s going to get its passing game back on track after experiencing a drop-off of more than 70 yards per game last year. The Lions will also need their receiver corps to be more consistent than it was in 2018. That group has undergone a sizable overhaul since the Citrus Bowl, and one of the biggest changes has been the addition of new position coach Gerad Parker.
Rahne said that since his arrival this past winter, the former Purdue and Duke assistant has shown an affinity for breaking down complex ideas so that players can better understand what they’re being asked to do.
“He’s a great coach,” Rahne said. “He knows how to simplify things, very complicated things, and he knows how to simplify it so that he can teach it fast and teach it consistently. I’m really excited about the way he teaches and what he brings to practice and all those sorts of things.”Another newcomer – Weston Carr – will have a chance to impact the Nittany Lions on the field. A graduate transfer from Azusa Pacific, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound Carr caught 167 passes for 3,005 yards in his three seasons at the Division II school.
“The amount of football he’s played at the college level is big,” Rahne said. “Whatever level it’s at, he’s still big in the production he’s been able to have. We’re excited about what he can bring – his size, he’s very smooth, that sort of thing.”
• Pry was asked about Penn State’s penchant for letting late leads slip away. It happened the past two years against Ohio State, and the Lions also failed to seize an opportunity to finish off Michigan State last season, as the Spartans scored a last-minute touchdown to prevail at Beaver Stadium.
“We’ve talked on our side of the football about being finishers. A closer’s mentality,” Pry said. “Some things go into that. You know, it’s not something that we ignored or pretended didn’t exist. We did try and identify why it occurred. Sometimes we were able to [hold leads] in particular games and others we weren’t. But more than anything, I want to make sure we have the right mindset. To have a lead in the fourth quarter and give it up is upsetting for all of us.”
The roles were reversed in the Citrus Bowl last January, as Kentucky took an early lead, forcing the Lions to attempt a comeback. But even though the circumstances were different, the need to have a “closer’s mentality” was on a lot of minds when the season concluded.
“Cam Brown immediately following the Citrus Bowl in the locker room kind of addressed the kids, addressed the team and talked about that type of trait, being a finisher and where we fell short and what we could have accomplished if we had closed out some games,” Pry said. “So it’s been something that has been talked about in our room.”
• The Lions’ defensive ends are expected to be a strength this year, and the likely starters – Yetur Gross-Matos and Shaka Toney – have both impressed, Pry said.
Pry said Gross-Matos looked like his usual self on the first day of practice after serving an off-season suspension.
“I was not surprised to see him back in action yesterday, just, you know, looking like Yetur,” Pry said. “He’s got an incredible motor. He runs very well. He’s got tremendous work ethic. It was great to have him back. Certainly we spoke often through the summer. He’s an important part of what we want to do here and what we’ve done here.”
Toney is entering his redshirt junior season, and while he’s still lighter than the typical Big Ten defensive end, weighing 243 pounds, Pry doesn’t necessarily see him as a third-and-long specialist.
“Everybody wants to talk about Shaka as a specific-down guy. I don’t see that anymore,” Pry explained. “He’s always understood leverage very well, and now that he’s put some weight on and some strength and has a little more experience on early downs, I think he’s got a chance to be a complete end this year, absolutely. He’s got one of the strongest voices in our locker room. Guys really respect Shaka. He’s a very intelligent young man, and I think he’s setting himself up for a very good year.”
• Lorig said transfer kicker Jordan Stout has already helped boost the Nittany Lions’ special teams by raising the level of competition in practice. Stout, who is eligible right away after transferring from Virginia Tech, is expected to vie for place-kicking and kickoff duties.
“He’s a very good kickoff guy, as was established as Virginia Tech, 88 percent touchbacks, which was I believe fourth in the country,” Lorig said. “But he’s also a really viable guy at field goals. He was in a head-to-head competition there, and he’s also a really good punter. With only one day being in we haven’t done all that much of that stuff yet so it’s a little bit early to say, but it’s pushed and motivated the other guys.“It’s competition, everybody gets better. What I’ve been proud of is how the other guys have embraced him and brought him into our family. It’s not always like that when you get transfers. You know, sometimes there can be some tension in the room because somebody could potentially lose their job. No one has handled it that way and they have actually risen to the occasion.”
Penn State ended its first day of preseason practice with a kickoff competition, and Lorig said that returnees Rafael Checa and Jake Pinegar both looked sharp. “They both had about the best kickoffs they have had since I’ve been here by far,” he said. “So they have really stepped up and embraced the challenge, and I think that says a lot about their character and that room’s character. It also has helped that Jordan is really good friends with Blake [Gillikin], and Blake is very well respected on our football team.”