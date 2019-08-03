Before Penn State’s media day began, Ricky Rahne got an excited text message from his son. The younger Rahne had been playing Madden 20, and in his first game, playing as the Steelers, he had won 109-0 over the Bengals. The elder Rahne didn’t find that result very satisfying and suggested to his son that perhaps the game’s settings needed some fine-tuning. “I told him, having a challenge is exciting,” Rahne said. “When you walk through life and everything is handed to you, that’s not exciting and that’s not rewarding.”As he prepares for his second season as Penn State’s offensive coordinator, Rahne is facing just such a challenge. Record-setting quarterback Trace McSorley is gone, and the players who are vying to replace him – redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford and redshirt freshman Will Levis – have amassed a combined total of seven career passing attempts. In addition, as Rahne and his fellow coaches work on choosing a starter, they must also groom true freshmen Michael Johnson Jr. and Ta’Quan Roberson, one of whom will be the third-teamer and will have to be prepared to play if the Lions suffer any injuries at the position. “Obviously, being around a guy like Trace and watching his development over five years was rewarding,” Rahne said. “But being able to coach guys like Clifford and Levis and the two young guys, Michael Johnson Jr. and Ta’Quan and being around a guy like Michael Shuster, who provides an unbelievable amount of value in that room, it’s extremely rewarding every day I’m in there. Those guys are very coachable and quite frankly, it’s been a lot of fun.” Rahne said that the competition between Clifford and Levis has been spirited, but he added that they have been mutually supportive. “They’re very good friends, so they help each other, which I think is incredibly important,” he said. “We had a quote up today that ‘we’ always supersedes ‘me,’ and those guys really buy into that. It’s still about the quarterback position playing well, not about fighting each other. Because ultimately, they are the leader of the offense, and where that leadership takes us is how far we’re going to go.” Rahne and fellow Penn State coordinators Brent Pry and Joe Lorig followed James Franklin to the podium at media day. Here’s a sampling of what they had to say:

• Picking a quarterback isn’t the only task that Penn State will need to accomplish this month if it’s going to get its passing game back on track after experiencing a drop-off of more than 70 yards per game last year. The Lions will also need their receiver corps to be more consistent than it was in 2018. That group has undergone a sizable overhaul since the Citrus Bowl, and one of the biggest changes has been the addition of new position coach Gerad Parker. Rahne said that since his arrival this past winter, the former Purdue and Duke assistant has shown an affinity for breaking down complex ideas so that players can better understand what they’re being asked to do. “He’s a great coach,” Rahne said. “He knows how to simplify things, very complicated things, and he knows how to simplify it so that he can teach it fast and teach it consistently. I’m really excited about the way he teaches and what he brings to practice and all those sorts of things.”Another newcomer – Weston Carr – will have a chance to impact the Nittany Lions on the field. A graduate transfer from Azusa Pacific, the 6-foot-2, 202-pound Carr caught 167 passes for 3,005 yards in his three seasons at the Division II school. “The amount of football he’s played at the college level is big,” Rahne said. “Whatever level it’s at, he’s still big in the production he’s been able to have. We’re excited about what he can bring – his size, he’s very smooth, that sort of thing.” • Pry was asked about Penn State’s penchant for letting late leads slip away. It happened the past two years against Ohio State, and the Lions also failed to seize an opportunity to finish off Michigan State last season, as the Spartans scored a last-minute touchdown to prevail at Beaver Stadium. “We’ve talked on our side of the football about being finishers. A closer’s mentality,” Pry said. “Some things go into that. You know, it’s not something that we ignored or pretended didn’t exist. We did try and identify why it occurred. Sometimes we were able to [hold leads] in particular games and others we weren’t. But more than anything, I want to make sure we have the right mindset. To have a lead in the fourth quarter and give it up is upsetting for all of us.” The roles were reversed in the Citrus Bowl last January, as Kentucky took an early lead, forcing the Lions to attempt a comeback. But even though the circumstances were different, the need to have a “closer’s mentality” was on a lot of minds when the season concluded. “Cam Brown immediately following the Citrus Bowl in the locker room kind of addressed the kids, addressed the team and talked about that type of trait, being a finisher and where we fell short and what we could have accomplished if we had closed out some games,” Pry said. “So it’s been something that has been talked about in our room.”