Notebook: Coaches Caravan Day 1

Penn State head coach James Franklin and athletic director Sandy Barbour joined the Alumni Association and Nittany Lion Club Tuesday evening for a virtual, 90-minute "Coaches Caravan" event. Tuesday afternoon, we touched on some of the topics we expected both Franklin and Barbour to address. Tuesday night, the pair tackled them all. Let's take a look at the answers and updates provided by Barbour and Franklin regarding the full capacity allowance on tap for Beaver Stadium this fall, the continuing progress of new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, and the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Penn State athletics, among others.

Capacity Crowds

The first to address the roughly 1,500 Alumni Association and NLC members joined on the presentation, Barbour was given the platform to reiterate the announcement the university and athletic department had made earlier in the afternoon. Penn State football, and all of its fall sports, would follow the latest guidance of Pennsylvania's Department of Health, and allow full capacity in its athletic venues. "All I can say is, finally," Barbour said. "We did announce earlier today that we will be 100 percent in our athletic venues coming up this fall, so obviously that means 107,000 of our closest friends and our Penn State family in Beaver Stadium on those seven games." Coming off a season in which the Nittany Lions reported home attendance at Beaver Stadium as 1,500 fans for the Ohio State, Maryland, and Iowa games in October and November before the state eventually moved to limit spectators more severely in the final weeks of the campaign, the change is one welcomed by Franklin and the football program. "The spring game was really good. We were fortunate to be able to get 7,500 fans in there and I will tell you what, after not having any fans all season long, it felt like 275,000," Franklin said. " It was great having the energy of the freshmen class in there and getting them to experience some of Beaver Stadium, so that was great." Making sure that the athletic department was "in sync" with the university, which had already made its announcement for its plans for the summer and fall semesters (easing distancing measures and providing incentives for vaccinations), Barbour continued by noting that the new CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health regulations created the platform to finally make a solid-footed announcement. "We felt that it was appropriate for us to make this announcement on the first day, the first official day, of the governor's lifting of all mitigations, including the capacity restrictions. And that's today," Barbour said. "So frankly, we just wanted to make sure that there was no going back and that we can move forward with ticketing and donations, parking, everything that goes with a Penn State football game without having to take steps back should there be changes in the guidance. As we learned in 2020, that's difficult to unwind, but it's great news. Both the state and the university and local governments all agree that full capacity is where we'll be this fall, and we're moving forward full steam ahead. "We've been working hard, planning for it, making sure that we were ready, and obviously, with the governor's lifting all the mitigations today, and the capacity restrictions, we're ready to go."

Mike Yurcich

Allowing Franklin the virtual floor to answer a few pressing questions at the onset of the coaches portion of the program, host Paul Clifford got right to the meat of the matter. Welcoming Mike Yurcich to the program as the new offensive coordinator this offseason, coming off a disappointing 2020 campaign in which the Nittany Lions started 0-5 with a swath of issues on offense, Franklin was asked about the progress shaping up for the OC and how his system might look this fall. Franklin left no room for misinterpretation as to the high expectations and standards he set for Yurcich's influence on the Nittany Lion offense. "I think it's going to be probably very similar to what we did when we won the Big Ten Championship," Franklin said. "We're going to be spread and we're going to be explosive and we're going to try to put the defense in conflict as much as we possibly can." Limited to just 29.8 points per game last season, a departure from the scoring averages among the best in program history in 2016, 2017 and 2019 (each ending with NY6 Bowl appearances), Franklin provided more detail about previous attempts to bring Yurcich into the program. Coinciding with Ricky Rahne's departure to take a head coaching position at Old Dominion following the '19 season, Franklin said that Yurcich was a target before the Nittany Lions ultimately brought in Kirk Ciarrocca from Minnesota. "I've known Coach Yurcich or a long time. He's an old Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference guy, started kind of making a name for himself at Shippensburg and then made a huge jump and went to Oklahoma State and had a lot of success there," Franklin said. "I tried to hire Mike two years ago actually and had an opportunity to be able to get him this year, so we're excited about him being here and I think people are going to be excited. "I think one of the differences that we'll probably see is we've never really been a tempo team. We hadn't really gone fast. And that will be an aspect of our offense. It'll just be one of a number of weapons. So between playing great defense and trying to score a bunch of points on offense and being sound on special teams, I'm really excited about the staff and I know Mike and his family are really excited about being here." As Franklin also acknowledged, Yurcich will also implement an element long-sought among Penn State fans watching the program that have been notably absent in recent years. "We will be in a situation where we will mix going under center a little bit, which I know is important to our fan base and our community," Franklin said. "That will be a part of what we do, not a big part, but it will be a part of what we do."

Self-Supporting Athletics