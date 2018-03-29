Two of the most important questions heading into the offseason center around the NBA decision of Tony Carr and the contract situation of coach Pat Chambers.

The Nittany Lions defeated Utah, 82-66, in the final of NIT Thursday. With only Julian Moore and Shep Garner due to depart as a result of graduation, Penn State’s seemingly bright future is at the forefront.

NEW YORK - Penn State will be one of the few teams to enter the offseason riding high.

Chambers to make calls for Carr

The future intentions of Penn State’s star point guard remains concealed, but Pat Chambers won’t hesitate to sell what Carr has to offer.

“I’ll make as many phone calls as I can for him. I’ll talk to all my friends in the NBA, and we do what’s best for Tony Carr,” Chambers said.

Carr contributed perhaps his most statistically complete game all season to Penn State’s win over Utah, coming only one rebound shy of a triple-double and posting a season-high for assists.

Chambers woundn’t say which way he or Carr is leaning, only that he would provide the sophomore with the necessary information to make a decision.

Said Chambers, "I don’t have a gut feeling, we’re going to give him facts. Once I give him facts, they usually will kind of tell him which way he and his family should go.”

Contract talks

In the midst of a slow start to the Big Ten season, speculation pervaded about Chambers’ job security.

With 26 wins, Chambers put those murmurs to rest, instead flipping the script.

The coach’s contract expires after next season, and he said he plans to nail down his future with Athletic Director Sandy Barbour now that the season is over.

“Sandy and I, it was the play all along to get together after the season,” Chambers said.

Chambers didn’t offer an estimation of when those discussions will take place.

“I don’t think there’s any timetable,” he said. “When things slow down for Sandy and I, I think we’ll sit down and we’ll do what’s right for everybody.”