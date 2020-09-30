With a new coordinator in Kirk Ciarrocca installing a new system on the offensive side of the ball, Brent Pry and his defense have spent much of this strange offseason away from the spotlight. Pry, entering his fifth season as the leader of Penn State's defense, will be looking to hone things on his side of the ball, not reinvent them. Still, there are holes to fill and weaknesses to correct as the Nittany Lions move into the 2020 season. Pry discussed that and more during a Zoom press conference on Wednesday. Let's dive into some of those topics: Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Necessary Fixes

Despite allowing only 16 points per game last season — good for third in the Big Ten — Penn State's defense had its share of faults. It was in the bottom half of the conference in yards against per game for the first time since 2016, largely due to a somewhat unexpected tendency to give up big plays. Pry said Wednesday that he feels Penn State's defense has addressed and resolved that issue from a schematic standpoint. He added that he now feels like the Nittany Lions have more overall depth on defense, making it easier for them to rotate and withstand any injuries that might occur. "There were some areas that we feel like we have to do a little bit more," Pry said, "take a few more chances whether it's to minimize points against a high-flying offense or be a little bit more aggressive in some areas that we haven't been in the past."



Replacing John Reid

There will be places up for grabs in the Penn State secondary, including the cornerback slot vacated by John Reid, who was drafted by the Houston Texans. Reid started 40 games over the course of his Nittany Lion career, and replacing his experience and ability won't be easy. Even with that in mind, Pry is excited by the names he sees on the depth chart. "We've got some good options, man," he said. "I love what Joey Porter is doing. There won't be a longer guy in the league that can move like he does. I love Marquis Wilson, you talk about a guy that made a key interception in the Cotton Bowl as a true freshman, and he's done that through this whole session here, he's a ball hawk. Then you've got Keaton Ellis, that had gotten a ton of experience last year, good and bad, but growth and development, a mature guy, high football IQ. So we've got great candidates. I feel like right now we've got four good corners that we can go in with." On the other side of the field, Pry is glad to be able to count on a veteran. Tariq Castro-Fields will return for his senior season. While his junior year might have been more up-and-down than many Penn State fans would have liked, Pry said he's excited about the season Castro-Fields can have. "I'm so thankful he came back," Pry said. "He's such a tremendous young man. I consider him the total package. He wants to improve the physical piece of his game, which I think he's doing. He's just very mindful, very conscientious, he's got a great skillset, he's got length, he can run, student of the game."



A new look pass rush