Though the conversation largely centered on Penn State’s recruiting efforts on both sides of the ball, the Nittany Lions’ performances at the coaches’ position groups this season were also discussed. Here’s a look at some of what was said:

Welcoming 15 new members to the Nittany Lion program with its Class of 2021 on Wednesday, Penn State provided an opportunity for media members to catch up with offensive recruiting coordinator Tyler Bowen and defensive recruiting coordinator Terry Smith on Thursday.

1) The absence of Pat Freiermuth since the fourth game of the season, the Nittany Lions’ top-graded offensive performer according to PFF this season, has not diminished Bowen’s perspective of the tight ends.

Just the opposite, in fact, as Brenton Strange and, to a lesser extent, true freshman Theo Johnson and, eventually, Zack Kuntz, have provided necessary reinforcements in Freiermuth’s absence.

“The room has done a great job of filling in for Pat and (those are) not easy shoes to fill. What we pride ourselves on in the room is that there is no drop-off. There's a standard of playing tight end at Penn State, and I do believe year-in, year-out, we have the opportunity to be the best tight end room in the country and I think that's what you've been able to see,” Bowen said. “And I think over the course of time, we've been able to drive home how important it is to excel in all three areas of tight end play, which is the run game, pass protection, and then able to make an impact in the route game. Those guys have done an incredible job of really embracing that.”

Grading out as the offense’s third-best pass blocker behind Will Fries and Mike Miranda, Strange has made an impact in all three areas mentioned by Bowen. He’s also become an early target for quarterback Sean Clifford, rising to fourth on the team in receptions through eight games with 13 for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Crediting the group with fully embracing its value and importance to the offense beyond just pass-catching, Bowen said the year season has reinforced the notion that the group will continue to be an asset to the Nittany Lions moving forward.

“They've done a great job at really just doing whatever is required to win the game, and I think that's a credit to them. It's an element of toughness that the room is displaying and now we're able to go in and help the team wherever it's needed,” Bowen said. “It’s been fun to watch those guys develop. It’s fun coaching that room. There’s a lot of great kids that work their tails off and I think over the next couple years the sky's the limit for those guys.”





2) On the other side of the ball, Smith assessed the performance of the secondary at large.

Averaging 208.4 yards per game through the air this season, the Nittany Lions are ranked 38th nationally and, according to Smith, have made improvements through the course of the season.

“Early in the season, we gave up a few balls that got behind us. Toward the middle of the season, we completely fixed it. And then in this last game, we had a couple of balls go over our heads. Then at halftime of the game, we fixed that solution,” Smith said. “The one thing that we've done is we've gotten a much more mature group that handles adjustments better. We've shown that. At one point we were the 22nd-rated team in pass coverage in the country.

“We just have to eliminate the big plays; that's been the problem. On a consistent basis, we've covered very well. We just got to find that consistency of not giving up the one play touchdown, and that was the problem in the Maryland game, that was the problem in Ohio State game.”

Among the 64 Power Five programs, the Nittany Lions have graded out at 62.6 in pass coverage according to PFF, which ranks 44th, though the defense as a whole has graded out at 16th in the Power Five and fifth among Big Ten programs.