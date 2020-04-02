Three weeks ago Thursday, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour took an early morning flight to Indianapolis to join the men’s basketball team as it prepared for the Big Ten tournament later that evening. Arriving as the team conducted a shoot-around in the morning, Barbour learned soon after that the conference ultimately wouldn’t play another postseason game. And by the time the team returned to State College, feedback landed that the NCAA tournament had also been canceled as a result of the budding COVID-19 pandemic. A dramatic and unprecedented turn that would upend every facet of American life in the time since, the pandemic has forced Barbour and the Penn State athletic department to grapple with its ongoing fallout and the potential for even more disruption in the days, weeks, and months ahead. Thursday afternoon, Barbour joined reporters for a Zoom web conference to discuss the ongoing challenges and the next steps as the sporting world, at every level, attempts to plan for the future. Let’s dive into the biggest news and notes items to emerge from the session in a practical FAQs format:

Will there be a college football season? From the jump, Barbour laid out the priority element that guided the initial decisions to cancel the winter sports postseason and the entirety of the spring sports season. It’s about the health, safety, and welfare of all of the participants, student-athletes as well as the entire ecosystem of coaching and administrative personnel. And that will continue to guide decisions that are made henceforth and into the future. But when the smoke clears, when the pandemic has passed, when everyone is in complete agreement of health, safety, and welfare, led by experts, college football will ultimately be ready to produce a season in some shape or form. “I believe it's in everyone's best interest when it's safe and right to do so, that we play a football season,” Barbour said. “We've already talked about kind of the emotional and the morale piece for communities across this country. And then certainly, there's a revenue and a financial piece to it.”

Are the decision-makers willing to make adjustments to the football season? Yes. “The work that we're doing will prepare us for whenever that date is, that we then know what kind of ramp-up we need, how we might fit a football season, a volleyball season, whatever season it is, into a timeframe,” she said. “We're looking at, no matter when that is, how we get those seasons in. “If our return fits into a timeframe that we have to do it in a non-traditional part of the year, I think we'll all look to try to make that happen.”

How much time is needed before football can reasonably take place? Roughly two months are needed for that lead-in to a football season. Saying they’ve relied on sports science experts, strength and conditioning coaches, team physicians - Penn State’s “performance team” - Barbour said they’ve narrowed their expectations to a “60-da window.”

Would the NCAA consider having football games without fans in the stadium? Bottom line, not really, for practical reasons. Acknowledging that “mechanically” it could be done, Barbour indicated that student-athletes won’t be back on campus until the entirety of the student body is permitted back on campus. And, by extension, the entirety of the student body won’t be permitted back on campus until it’s completely safe to do so, meaning it would also be safe in that environment to have fans in stadiums. “It's not the ideal. It's not what want to do. But it also just depends on what our choices are. What are the scenarios that we're faced with?” Barbour said. “I'll go back to one of our major principles, and that is, we're not coming back to campus - whether it's students or whether it's student-athletes, they're not coming back to campus until it's safe and unhealthy and prudent to do so - so I'm not sure whether a situation where it's not wise or prudent to have folks in the stands marries up with it's okay to have students back on campus. “Does it realistically work given the health and safety issues? We're not going to bring students back to campus until it's safe.”

