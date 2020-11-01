BlueWhiteIllustrated - Notebook: 'Back against the wall' for 0-2 Penn State

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford composed himself. Then he didn't hold back. Minutes after falling to Ohio State again, this time in a 38-25 decision at Beaver Stadium Saturday evening, the Nittany Lions’ redshirt junior captain was asked how he’ll try to keep his team motivated with another seven weeks of football left to play. At 0-2 on the young season, Clifford couldn’t answer the question, not because he was stumped by it but rather because the very notion of an issue with motivation felt so misplaced. “If you're not motivated right now, then I don't really want you on the team; that's just a fact,” Clifford said. “If you're not motivated off two losses, when your back's against the wall, if you're somebody who's just gonna fold and just say, ‘All right, we'll get 'em next year,’ I don't want you here.” The good news, Clifford eventually acknowledged, was that the mentality was nonexistent in the Nittany Lions’ locker room following the game. Having already addressed where the program is today, winless in its first two games for the first time in a season since 2012, Clifford said that finding motivation isn’t remotely a challenge. “Right now I'm more motivated than ever. People are gonna talk and, Big Ten hopes are probably not there like we wanted them to, and then 0-2 was not in our thought process going into the year. But the last thing that I'm going to let this team or this program, this university, is I'm not going to go down like that,” Clifford said. “I'm not going to just turn down and just act like we just pack it up. Blame it on COVID or blame it on this, blame it on that. No. That's not how I operate. This is not how the people around me operate. “This is a winning program with an 0-2 start. We're gonna get back on track. We're going to work even harder this week… My back is against the wall, our back is against the wall, we just got to tighten up, work even harder, and get back on track next week and go 1-0. It's all that matters.” What prevented the same from taking place Saturday night? Let’s jump into some of the news, notes, and observations to emerge from Penn State’s postgame: Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Trial

1) Clifford’s postgame remarks aligned with the element that most stood out about his on-field performance against the Buckeyes Saturday. Though he was able to complete only 2 of 7 pass attempts in the first half for 29 yards, part of a Penn State effort that saw the Nittany Lions’ offense accumulate only 75 yards and five first downs against Ohio State’s 280 and 14, respectively, Clifford came alive after halftime. Finishing with 18 completions on his 30 attempts for 281 yards and three touchdowns, throwing his only interception in the game’s final minutes, Clifford again showed the grit that has been a hallmark of his tenure as a Penn State starter. Enduring five sacks on the night on top of another 13 rushing attempts, Clifford repeatedly took a pounding through the course of the game. “We struggled in the first half being able to run the ball pretty much the entire game and be able to protect Sean,” Franklin said. “He was getting hit way too much and had people in his face way too much. “I thought for the amount of times he got hit and got pressured in the pocket, I thought his toughness was on display. It's something that he's done for a couple years now. And I was impressed with that. But obviously, we all got to get better, all of us.”

2) Penn State’s uncharacteristic, organizational challenges that appeared at Indiana last week weren’t fully resolved Saturday night. While only six penalties were called against the Nittany Lions, with five accepted for 31 yards, they found themselves exploited by their own mistakes on more than one occasion through the course of the evening. Twice Penn State was hit with delay of game penalties inside the red zone, and a defensive substitution error inarguably cost them a touchdown on a key third-down situation in the second quarter. While Clifford acknowledged the combination of needing to get the play in faster as well as his operation of it, Franklin described the defensive lapse as part of a troubling problem that has now existed in back-to-back weeks. “We were in our dollar package and we had a young man that didn't go on the field. That's inexcusable. That's on us as coaches. We called dollar and the guy doesn't go out on the field,” he said. “Those are the things that are happening that should never happen. And we haven't had those issues in six years. Those are the things that we got to spend a lot of time talking about on Sunday. I agree with you."