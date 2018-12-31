Let’s take a look at some of the other news and notes items to emerge from the interview, here:

Beyond her own status as Penn State’s director of athletics, Barbour also addressed a variety of other topics during her half-hour session with the media.

Said Barbour, “I’ve told you all before, this is my last stop. Where would I want to go that's a better opportunity, that's a better fit for me than Penn State? And this next contract will certainly help me do that.”

Barbour’s current contract is set to expire on Aug. 31, 2019, but with the planned extension, she is likely to remain at Penn State for the foreseeable future and, according to her, to her eventual retirement.

“I’m glad you asked,” said Barbour. “There was no urgency for me, no urgency for Dr. Barron. We knew it would get done. We have come to an agreement in the last few weeks and I believe that's with the board, who has the final say on that. So I look forward to getting some information from them probably early in 2019.”

When it was asked, however, about the status of her contract that has been a topic of discussion dating back to last April, she was prepared for it.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Surrounded by a sizable number of reporters Monday morning, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour might not have known what the first question asked would be.

1) Penn State football head coach James Franklin has made frequent reference to the importance of being competitive in both staff compensation as well as facility improvements for his program throughout the 2018 season.



Monday morning, Barbour addressed both.

Somewhat acknowledging a lack of preparation for the change from nine to ten full-time assistant coaches allowed by the NCAA that occurred following the 2017 season, Barbour said that Penn State has since leveled itself with its peers in college football from a compensation standpoint for its coaching staff.

“I think we've done exactly that. We were a little bit behind last year. We I won't say mistimed the market, but with going from nine to ten, there was a movement that I probably didn't anticipate in the way that it went. None of us really did,” said Barbour. “But we've rectified that this year. We've already made some significant moves with our current staff and I think we're in a good position. We're in very good position.”

Similarly, Barbour was frequently asked about the status of Penn State’s improvements to facilities for the football program, which has been underway now for the past few years.

Saying that great progress has been made and is continuing to be made, Barbour updated the facilities renovation status to indicate that the first floor of the Lasch Building has been nearly completely renovated with improvements to the second floor of the building coming next. So far, the Lasch Building has seen complete renovations of its front lobby, its weight room, training and rehabilitation rooms, the team auditorium, as well as individual positional meeting rooms. Remaining improvements currently underway include the player’s lounge and the academic support side of the building.

“We've raised and spent over $30 million on Lasch itself. We've probably got another $30 million to do here in pretty short order,” said Barbour. “Obviously Holuba, the outdoor area, and the outdoor practice fields are another thing. That's one of the things that the pace has picked up.”

The good news, she said, was that fundraising has started to hit its stride.

Having raised more this past half fiscal year for football “than we have in any previous year in our history for football,” she said, with another half year to go, Barbour said momentum was good. And, having shifted the focus of Penn State’s traditional strength raising money for scholarship endowment over to facilities improvements, Barbour said the connection has started to come through with the community providing the support.

“That's taken some time for that to resonate in our community, to understand. But we've done approaching $70 million from a facilities standpoint in the last few years,” she said, highlighting the Morgan Academic Center, improvements to the Lasch Building and the surrounding football complex, basketball’s training table and film facilities, and the newly built lacrosse stadium. “We've been able to secure our second and fourth largest major gifts in our history, and both former student-athletes, Varsity S letter winners. So our community is really starting to respond to what the needs are.”





2) On the flip side, the community has also responded to some of the challenges that have befallen the game day atmosphere for the football program, primarily due to parking conundrums presented by foul weather in each of the past three seasons, lowlighted by the 2018 season.

“Nobody wants more for our fans to continue to have the best environment and the best game-day situation in the world. We've got the best tailgating that there is, and it's part of the passion,” said Barbour. “The weather, there's not much we can do about it. I'd like to be able to call somebody up and say ‘Please don't make it rain on these seven Saturdays, or cold, or anything else.’

“So what we're left to do is make as many adjustments as we possibly can. I've heard a lot of, ‘You need to pave more of the lots.’ If we were able to do that, we certainly would, but most of our grass lots are either intramural fields or ag fields, which No. 1, aren't ours, and No. 2, the purposes for which they're used the other 358 days out of the year do not allow us to pave them.”

Utilizing intramural athletic fields and agricultural fields for much of Beaver Stadium’s game day parking solutions, no opportunity exists to make changes that would alleviate the challenges caused by inclement weather.

As such, Barbour continued, the most immediate solutions are to make arrangements for parking pass holders to have alternate parking and then provide transportation into the game.

“Not ideal, I totally understand, but in terms of the tools in our toolkit and our ability to take care of our fans, those are the things we can do,” she said, noting that alternatives will continue to be examined. “There probably are a small number of lots that we can make some improvements to so they won't be as impacted by weather and we will look at doing those things. And we'll continue to listen to suggestions. We'll continue to see what tools we do have available to us. But we've got a lot of constraints both from a weather standpoint that we don't control and then obviously from the parking resources that we do have, we have some constraints about what we can do to improve those lots.”





3) Concrete improvements to Beaver Stadium remain elusive.

Acknowledging that plans for the aging football stadium are working concurrently to the implementation of the first phase of the facilities master plan announced three years ago, Barbour said that soccer, aquatics, tennis, and the Center of Excellence are all in the forefront as immediate needs to be addressed.

“But I think as I've said before, playing in the background has got to be what's the runway, what's the plan how we phase Beaver Stadium and then obviously how we pay for it,” she said. “So that's gotta run parallel.”





4) Asked about the shaky start to the Penn State men’s basketball season, one that has taken on one of the top strength of schedules in the country, Barbour acknowledged some of the disappointments that have accompanied the team’s 7-6 start overall and 0-2 mark in Big Ten play with the bulk of the conference schedule coming up.

“We stepped up our schedule and we've got a young team. Are there maybe some disappointments in there? Sure. Absolutely,” she said. “But all in all, I'm excited about going into the core of the Big Ten this season and seeing what these guys can do.”

Further, when asked about her intention to let head coach Patrick Chambers see out the remainder of the contract extension that was just announced in the spring, Barbour offered her support.

“I’m not generally committed. I'm fully committed to Pat and his leadership of our program,” she said.

Down the hall at the Bryce Jordan Center, however, could be somewhat trickier.

Overseeing a women’s basketball program that now stands at 7-5 on the season and 0-1 in the Big Ten, with a date at 12-1 Indiana set for New Year’s Eve, Coquese Washington’s 12th season with the Nittany Lions has again been imperiled, without clear answers in sight.

“Nobody is asking those questions more fervently than Coquese. There is no doubt that where that program has been for the last four, now into five years, is not Penn State's standard, it's not Coquese's standard, it's certainly not my standards,” said Barbour. “But what we have to remember is this is somebody that has brought great success to Penn State women's basketball. It's not like she doesn't know how to do that, that she's not proven it, that she's not done it. So that's going to be a little different situation than maybe somebody who has never shown that they have the ability to do it.

“But I think the important thing for our student-athletes, the important thing for our community, is that nobody believes where we are right now is OK, and that includes Coquese.”





5) Alternative events to be held at Beaver Stadium outside of the football season and the spring’s annual Blue-White Game continue to be examined, but also continue to be on hold.

“We keep working on all of those. NHL midwinter classic, soccer, another concert. We're committed to Beaver Stadium being a seven day a (year) venue. It's just gotta be the right situation,” said Barbour. “We're challenged with some of the infrastructure issues with Beaver on some of those. But we're also challenged with location, we're challenged with other folks schedules, with our own schedule, we're talking in the summer, we've gotta move away from Fourth Fest, and Arts Fest, and some of those kinds of things. But we continue to pursue that. That hasn't gone away.”

That said, Barbour acknowledged that an event probably will not take place this upcoming summer.