With three practices in the books this spring, Penn State players joined the media for the first time since the conclusion of the Nittany Lions’ 2020 season in December on Monday. Then, a 4-5 team coming off a Dec. 19 win against Illinois to close the regular season, the Nittany Lions were pleased with how a largely disappointing campaign had concluded. Now undertaking spring practices for the first time since April 2019, the Nittany Lions are a team with new faces motivated by the shortcomings of the 2020 season. Below are some of the primary takeaways from the media availabilities for kicker Jake Pinegar, center Mike Miranda, and tight end Brenton Strange:

1) Mike Yurcich has made his presence known in the earliest stages of his Penn State tenure. Arriving in the program this January, the Nittany Lions’ new offensive coordinator hasn’t been timid about his role. Whether in winter conditioning, meetings, or now at the start of spring practices, Yurcich has brought energy and enthusiasm to every element of Penn State’s offense. “He's a verbal guy,” Miranda said. “He does run around at practice a lot. Whenever we're at team periods, we're doing walkthroughs, you always know where he is on the field. You can always hear his voice, you always know what he's saying, whether it's to the offense, whether it's to the quarterbacks or another position group. His presence is just felt as a coordinator while we're on the field practicing and working. “His big thing is energy. He brings a lot of energy to practice every day. He brought a lot of energy to all of our winter workouts. He's very detailed. His offense, it's fun to play in. He's just been a boost to all the guys around so far this spring just with his energy overall.” That energy isn’t limited to Yurcich’s personality, however. Extending to the type of offense he is seeking to install with the Nittany Lions this season, the foundation has been built primarily on the premise that this group is going to move. “The thing that I like most about the offense is it's up-tempo,” Strange said. “I don't think a lot of defenses want to just run the whole game, and that's what we do. We're up-tempo, fast, get the defense on its heels, and create explosive plays.” Coming off a 2020 campaign in which the Nittany Lions finished third in scoring in the Big Ten at 29.8 points per game, but were unable to exceed 27 points more than three times (and were limited to 25, 19, 23, and 21 points in four losses), the groundwork is being laid for an offense confident in its ability to do many different things. “Tempo is a big thing for him and we do a lot of different things with it. We try to be very versatile with the tempo that we can use as an offense because we think it can be an advantage for us,” Miranda said. “And honestly, most of it is just we think that we can have an advantage in the fourth quarter, and we think that we can wear down a defense over four quarters, playing at the tempo that we do, and we think that we can be in better shape.”

2) Disbanding at the end of winter workouts on March 3, 2020, the Nittany Lions wouldn’t return to campus as a team until late-June due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring. Having lost those 15 practices, along with so much else, the program has been made keenly aware of the value that this spring’s opportunity presents. And with it, the Nittany Lions are determined to take advantage. “It's already pretty clear how huge spring practice can be because you kind of lose the perspective of what it can do for some players,” Miranda said. “Especially like the younger guys who get here now, already through three practices that we've had and we've only put pads on once, through those three practices you can see so much growth through them in such a short period. We weren't given this opportunity last year, so it puts it into perspective what this period can do for not just the offensive line, but it has to be everybody on the team.” Lamenting the “little things” that create the framework from which everything else grows in the game, the reality now is that the program’s focus is on solidifying those elements this spring. Whether along the offensive line with Miranda, as a blocker and pass-catching tight end for Strange, or in Pinegar’s kicking, the theme was universal Monday that fundamentals are in the driver’s seat for many players within the program this spring. “We just missed out on the little things last year,” Miranda said. “It’s the little details that matter. I think that's what we aren't going to miss out on this year, and I think that's what's going to make the difference.”